Enhanced screen and 5G make the 33mk4 the most versatile 2-in-1 TOUGHBOOK yet

TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 features ‘Raptor Lake’ processing power, 5G connectivity, and unique 12-inch screen, providing increased usability for any mobile user requirements.

Wiesbaden, DE. 12th November 2024 – The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 2-in-1 detachable tablet pushes the boundaries in what’s possible from a mobile, rugged device. It features 5G network connectivity out-of-the-box, delivering ultra-low latency, faster response times, enhanced reliability, and download speeds for mobile workers, in any environment, using any application.

The 33mk4 is the latest TOUGHBOOK that can connect to 5G standalone (SA) networks. With the proliferation of next-generation IoT and AI applications, market demand is growing exponentially for devices that can quickly and securely transfer data when in the field.

Increased performance handles demanding applications with ease

The new TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 packs a bigger punch in processing power compared to its predecessor, utilising the Intel® Core™ i5 processor (13th generation) with Intel vPro® Technology (Raptor Lake) to run the most demanding applications on Windows 11 Pro. For those requiring a boost in computing power, the Intel® Core™ i7 processor (13th generation) with Intel vPro® Technology is an optional extra.

3:2 aspect ratio increases productivity

Panasonic has seen a shift from end-users in the 2-in-1 detachable tablet market, who are looking for bigger screens to increase productivity in the field. When combining superior Intel® processing power with the performance of Windows 11 Pro, the 33mk4 comes into its own for users needing to run demanding applications on a 12-inch screen. The functionality of these applications is becoming increasingly complicated, necessitating larger screens for increased clarity by QHD resolution and ease of use.

To address this, the 33mk4 features a Quad High Definition (QHD) screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, with a resolution of 2160 x 1440. This delivers increased screen space when compared with 14-inch screens that utilises the 16:9 aspect ratio. This ensures that mobile workers can better visualise on-screen applications that contain plentiful data when using a 12-inch tablet, compared to larger models.

Superior user experiences across industries

The 33mk4’s screen size, connectivity, and performance deliver increased versatility for mobile workers in a number of sectors. It features Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics technology, providing superior graphics performance and on-screen detail for mobile workers in field services, automotive, utilities, defence, and logistics.

For mobile field service workers in utilities and defence, the 33mk4’s screen size, resolution, and crystal-clear clarity in challenging lighting conditions enable technical drawings, schematics and manuals, and maps to be viewed more easily.

When used in the warehouse, the 33mk4’s 12-inch screen size and 3:2 aspect ratio provides more space, enabling mobile workers to utilise an on-screen keyboard. The screen resolution and size are also ideally suited to automotive diagnostics, where the 33mk4 can be mounted to the steering wheel during testing. This enables users to quickly and efficiently use applications in real-time, improving productivity.

The 33mk4 is also certified for use on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This provides additional flexibility and security for mobile workers that require secure Linux-based solutions, with Panasonic able to handle device certification and testing on behalf of customers.

Dirk Weigelt, Senior Product & Solutions Manager at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, said: “Mobile workers need high-bandwidth 5G connectivity, available in the most extreme environments, to access mission-critical data quicker than ever before. They also require larger screen space, allowing them to quickly switch between applications and enter inputs without error – either as a tablet or traditional notebook. The 33mk4 directly addresses all of these needs, with its 3:2 aspect ratio a game-changer for increasing in-field productivity, without hindering mobility.”

Still leading the way on battery life and durability

Despite the addition of 5G connectivity and increased processing power, the 33mk4 offers up to 15 hours of battery life (with extended battery), giving mobile workers complete peace of mind when using power-hungry applications in the field. It enables them to continue working for longer, maximising efficiency and productivity when they need it most.

The TOUGHBOOK 33mk4 also features improved Bluetooth and optional GPS connectivity compared to its predecessor, and market-leading IP65-rated dust and water resistance, independently tested to MIL-STD 810H and IEC 60529 standards.

Panasonic Press Contact

Dirk Weigelt

Senior Product & Solutions Manager,

Mobile Solutions Business Division

Dirk.Weigelt@eu.panasonic.com

Panasonic Press Contact

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting

jim@c8consulting.co.uk

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 54.12 billion (8,496.4 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/



About Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH

Panasonic Connect Europe began operations on October 1st, 2021, creating a new Business-to-Business focused and agile organisation. With more than 400 employees and led by CEO Hiroyuki Nishiuma, the business aims to contribute to the success of its customers with innovative products and integrated systems and services – all designed to deliver its vision to Change Work, Advance Society and Connect to Tomorrow.



Panasonic Connect Europe is headquartered in Wiesbaden and consists of the following business divisions:

• The Mobile Solutions Business Division helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds.

• The Media Entertainment Business Division incorporating Visual System Solutions offers a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offers Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios.

• Business and Industry Solutions delivers tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing, using its unique Gemba Process Innovation approach. Its purpose is to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day.

• Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe is helping to make smart factories a reality with its wide range of automated solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

For more information please visit: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com

Please visit Panasonic Connect Europe’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panasonic-connect-europe/

Attachment

T33mk4 TOUGHBOOK 33MK4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.