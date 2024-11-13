Cement Adhesive Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Cement Adhesive Market Set For 10.5% Growth, Reaching $2.22 Billion By 2028

It will grow to $2.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The cement adhesive market is forecast to grow from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.49 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.4%. The growth is driven by rising demand in residential and commercial construction, the popularity of DIY projects, and increasing demand for cement-based adhesives for tiles.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Cement Adhesive Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market is expected to grow to $2.22 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5%. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of alternative fuels in cement production, stricter environmental regulations, growing R&D investments, and the increasing preference for cement adhesives over traditional mortars. Key trends include innovations in adhesive formulations, polymer-modified cement adhesives, and the use of nanotechnology-based adhesives.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Cement Adhesive Market?

The growing construction of residential buildings, fueled by urbanization and population growth, is expected to propel the market. These adhesives are essential for bonding materials like tiles and bricks, ensuring structural integrity and safety. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the number of new dwellings under construction increased by 14.6% in March 2023, signaling strong demand for cement adhesives in the residential construction sector.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Cement Adhesive Market?

Major companies operating in the marker are DuPont de Nemours Inc., Arkema S.A., Sika AG, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints Ltd., Ambuja Cements, H.B. Fuller Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Birla Corporation Ltd., J.K. Cement Ltd., Tremco, Ashland Inc., Laticrete International, ACC Limited, Myk Laticrete Inc., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Polyguard Products Inc., Kerakoll SpA, Polyfix Construction Chemicals, ITW Red Head

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Cement Adhesive Market?

Major companies across various industries are focusing on innovative products to improve performance, sustainability, and efficiency in their respective markets. In the market, companies are launching advanced solutions like concrete filler and anchoring adhesive products to enhance bonding strength, durability, and resistance to environmental factors. For example, DAP Products Inc. introduced a range of concrete fillers and adhesives in April 2023 designed for crack repair, anchoring bolts, and structural reinforcement, ensuring long-lasting stability for both residential and industrial applications.

What Are the Segments of the Global Cement Adhesive Market?

The cement adhesive market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Epoxy, Ceramic Tile, Acrylic, Resin, Cementitious, Vinyl, Other Types

2) By Application: Roofing Adhesives, Flooring Adhesives, Insulating Adhesives, Tile Installation Adhesives, Wall Bonding Adhesives

3) By End-User: Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Electronics, Pigment, Other End-Users

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Cement Adhesive Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Cement Adhesive Market

Cement adhesive is a specialized bonding agent made from cement, used in construction to bond materials like tiles, bricks, or stones. It provides a strong and durable connection, ensuring that surfaces remain securely fixed in both indoor and outdoor applications.

The Cement Adhesive Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Cement Adhesive Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Cement Adhesive Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into cement adhesive market size, cement adhesive market drivers and trends, cement adhesive market major players, cement adhesive competitors' revenues, cement adhesive market positioning, and cement adhesive market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

