Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estradaon fears of mass deportation of undocumented Filipinos in the US

November 12, 2024 SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON FEARS OF MASS DEPORTATION OF UNDOCUMENTED FILIPINOS IN THE US Instead of sounding alarmist, our government officials should focus on creating a comprehensive contingency plan to assist our Filipino kababayans if, and when, President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his campaign promise to implement a large-scale immigration crackdown. Madaling sabihin, pero mahirap gawin. Madaling sabihin na sana piliin na lang na umuwi ng mga undocumented nating kababayan na sa US kesa antayin pa nilang mai-deport. In addition to the efforts of concerned government agencies to create logistical support plans for eventual repatriation, authorities should also help returning Filipinos by providing them with jobs or other means of livelihood. Apektado rin ang mga pamilyang umaasa sa padala ng mga kababayan natin na walang legal na basehan ang paninirahan sa US sakali man na mapilitan silang umuwi ng bansa. Our government should be prepared to offer financial assistance programs to help families affected by the loss of a financial lifeline.

