[Latest] Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size/Share Worth USD 12,337.4 Million by 2033 at a 7.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5,821.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6,275.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 12,337.4 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales Group, Gogo Inc., Inmarsat plc, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Viasat Inc., Collins Aerospace (a Raytheon Technologies company), Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Rockwell Collins Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Zodiac Inflight Innovations, Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd., digEcor (now part of Burrana), Burrana Inc., Immfly S.L., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Non-portable, Portable, Connectivity, Wired, Wireless, Content, Stored, Streamed), By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA), Very Large Aircraft (VLA)), By Offering (In-flight Entertainment (IFE), In-flight Connectivity (IFC)), By End-user (Airlines, Aircraft OEMs), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5,821.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6,275.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12,337.4 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=54205

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Hardware Solutions: This segment includes hardware components such as seatback screens, overhead screens, wireless access points, servers, and connectivity equipment installed on aircraft to deliver entertainment and connectivity services to passengers.

Content Services: Content services encompass the provision of various entertainment options to passengers, including movies, TV shows, music, games, and digital publications. Content may be sourced from studios, broadcasters, streaming platforms, or proprietary libraries.

Connectivity Solutions: Connectivity solutions involve the provision of internet access to passengers during flight, enabling web browsing, social media usage, email access, and other online activities. This segment includes satellite-based, air-to-ground, and hybrid connectivity solutions.

Integration and Installation Services: This segment comprises companies specializing in the integration, installation, and maintenance of IFEC systems on aircraft. They provide services such as system design, installation, testing, troubleshooting, and ongoing support.

Region-based Segmentation: The market can also be segmented based on geographical regions, as demand for IFEC solutions may vary depending on factors such as airline preferences, regulatory requirements, and passenger demographics in different parts of the world.

Airline Type: IFEC solutions may differ based on the type of airline, such as full-service carriers, low-cost carriers, and regional airlines. Each airline category may have unique requirements and preferences regarding the types of IFEC services they offer to passengers.

Ancillary Revenue Services: This segment includes additional revenue-generating services offered through IFEC platforms, such as in-flight shopping, advertising, destination guides, and premium content subscriptions. Airlines can leverage IFEC systems to enhance ancillary revenue streams and offset operating costs.

Emerging Technologies: This segment encompasses the integration of emerging technologies into IFEC systems, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), immersive entertainment experiences, and personalized content recommendations. Companies are exploring innovative technologies to enhance the passenger experience and differentiate their offerings in the competitive IFEC market.

Request a Customized Copy of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=54205

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Panasonic Avionics Corporation partnered with United Airlines to deploy its Astrova in-flight engagement solution on new Boeing 787 and Airbus A321XLR aircraft, providing passengers with a 4K OLED display for superior image quality and high-fidelity 3D spatial audio for an immersive entertainment experience.

In 2021, Thales introduced AVANT UP, an advanced in-flight entertainment system featuring 4K HDR displays, in-seat power, and an open operating system. The launch enhances Thales’ standing in the global IFEC market by offering innovative features and improving passenger experience.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6,275.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 12,337.4 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 5,821.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, Aircraft Type, Offering and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/





In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Hardware Solutions: This segment includes hardware components such as seatback screens, overhead screens, wireless access points, servers, and connectivity equipment installed on aircraft to deliver entertainment and connectivity services to passengers.

Content Services: Content services encompass the provision of various entertainment options to passengers, including movies, TV shows, music, games, and digital publications. Content may be sourced from studios, broadcasters, streaming platforms, or proprietary libraries.

Connectivity Solutions: Connectivity solutions involve the provision of internet access to passengers during flight, enabling web browsing, social media usage, email access, and other online activities. This segment includes satellite-based, air-to-ground, and hybrid connectivity solutions.

Integration and Installation Services: This segment comprises companies specializing in the integration, installation, and maintenance of IFEC systems on aircraft. They provide services such as system design, installation, testing, troubleshooting, and ongoing support.

Region-based Segmentation: The market can also be segmented based on geographical regions, as demand for IFEC solutions may vary depending on factors such as airline preferences, regulatory requirements, and passenger demographics in different parts of the world.

Airline Type: IFEC solutions may differ based on the type of airline, such as full-service carriers, low-cost carriers, and regional airlines. Each airline category may have unique requirements and preferences regarding the types of IFEC services they offer to passengers.

Regulatory Adaptation: Regulatory bodies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and international aviation authorities may introduce guidelines and regulations to address health and safety concerns related to IFEC systems. Compliance with these regulations ensures that IFEC systems meet stringent standards, fostering passenger trust and confidence in the safety of air travel.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Airlines and IFEC providers focus on enhancing the overall passenger experience through IFEC systems. This includes offering seamless connectivity, personalized content recommendations, interactive entertainment options, and improved user interfaces. By prioritizing passenger comfort and satisfaction, airlines can differentiate their services and attract travelers in the competitive post-pandemic landscape.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Request a Customized Copy of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market forward?

What are the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market – Regional Analysis

The In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America leads in IFEC adoption, with trends focusing on high-speed connectivity and personalized content delivery. Airlines prioritize seamless Wi-Fi connectivity and streaming services to meet passenger demands for in-flight entertainment. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on cybersecurity measures to address concerns over data privacy and ensure secure IFEC systems.

Europe: In Europe, IFEC trends include the integration of sustainable technologies and environmental initiatives. Airlines and IFEC providers focus on reducing carbon emissions by optimizing IFEC hardware efficiency and implementing eco-friendly content delivery solutions. Moreover, there’s a trend towards multilingual content offerings to cater to the diverse passenger demographics across European countries.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region sees rapid IFEC market growth driven by the expansion of low-cost carriers and increasing air travel demand. Trends include the adoption of innovative payment solutions for in-flight purchases and partnerships with local content providers to offer region-specific entertainment options. Additionally, there’s a focus on implementing advanced connectivity solutions to support the growing number of smartphone-dependent passengers.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, IFEC trends revolve around cultural and regional preferences, with airlines offering localized content and language options. There’s a growing demand for Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese content to cater to passengers from diverse linguistic backgrounds. Additionally, airlines focus on partnerships with regional content providers and government initiatives to promote tourism through immersive in-flight entertainment experiences.

Request a Customized Copy of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Non-portable, Portable, Connectivity, Wired, Wireless, Content, Stored, Streamed), By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA), Very Large Aircraft (VLA)), By Offering (In-flight Entertainment (IFE), In-flight Connectivity (IFC)), By End-user (Airlines, Aircraft OEMs), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/





List of the prominent players in the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market:

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Thales Group

Gogo Inc.

Inmarsat plc

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Viasat Inc.

Collins Aerospace (a Raytheon Technologies company)

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Zodiac Inflight Innovations

Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd.

digEcor (now part of Burrana)

Burrana Inc.

Immfly S.L.

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Car as a Digital Wallet Market : Car as a Digital Wallet Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Parking Payments, Toll Payments, Fuel Payments, EV Charging), By Product Type (Integrated Payment Systems, App-based Wallets, NFC-enabled Payments), By End User (Private Vehicle Owners, Fleet Operators, Commercial Transport), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Data Center Rack Market : Data Center Rack Market Size, Trends and Insights By Rack Type (Open Frame Rack, Cabinet, Others), By Rack Height (Below 42 U, 42 U, Above 42 U), By Data Center Size (Large Data Centers, Small Data Centers, Mid-sized Data Centers), By End Users (BFSI, Government & Defence, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy, Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market : Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Size, Trends and Insights By Systems (Fire Detection, Fire Suppression), By Deployment Location (In Data Cabinet, Technical Space/ Room Level, Building Level), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Equipment As a Service Market : Equipment As a Service Market Size, Trends and Insights By Equipment (Air Compressor, Pump, Power Tools, Ground Power Units, Laser Cutting Machines, Printing Machines, CNC machines, Material handling system, Packaging Machine, Excavators, Cranes, Others), By Service Model (Pay-per-Use, Subscription-Based, Leasing, Managed Services), By End Use (Construction, Material Handling, Mining, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market : Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By component (Solution, Services), By Solution Type (Identity Governance, Identity Analytics, Identity Administration and Authentication, Identity Proofing Services), By Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Authentication Method (Single Sign-On (SSO), Password less Authentication, Others), By End User Industry (BFSI, Hospitality & Travel, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Education, Government & Public Sector, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Anime Market : US Anime Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (T.V., Movie, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music, Pachinko, Live Entertainment, Others), By Genre (Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Romance & Drama, Sports, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

North America Virtual Influencer Market : North America Virtual Influencer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Non-human, Human Avatar), By Offering (Solution, Services), By End-Use (Food & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness, Banking & Finance, Travel & Holiday, Fashion & Lifestyle, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market : Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Service, Solution), By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Transaction Monitoring, Identity Verification, Customer Service, Virtual Assistants, Automated Customer Support, Risk Management, Credit Scoring, Market Risk Analysis, Personalized Banking, Customer Recommendations, Targeted Marketing, Compliance and Regulatory Reporting, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), Others), By Technology (Machine Learning, Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Text Analysis, Speech Recognition, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Process Automation, Workflow Automation, Predictive Analytics, Risk Management, Customer Insights), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware Non-portable Portable

Connectivity Wired Wireless

Content Stored Streamed



By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

By Offering

In-flight Entertainment (IFE)

In-flight Connectivity (IFC)

By End-user

Airlines

Aircraft OEMs

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

Reasons to Purchase In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity industry.

Managers in the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.