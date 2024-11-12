Hunguest Hotels by Eszter Laki and Reka Imre Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Hunguest Hotels

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Eszter Laki and Reka Imre as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their exceptional work on the Hunguest Hotels brand design. This significant achievement highlights the duo's remarkable talent and dedication to creating visually compelling and effective brand identities within the competitive graphic design industry.The Hunguest Hotels brand design by Eszter Laki and Reka Imre demonstrates a keen understanding of the hotel industry's unique needs and the importance of creating a cohesive visual identity that resonates with guests. By seamlessly integrating elements that reflect Hunguest Hotels' commitment to quality, consistency, and its connection to water and wellness, the design aligns perfectly with the brand's values and offerings. This innovative approach not only benefits Hunguest Hotels but also sets a new standard for brand design within the hospitality sector.Eszter Laki and Reka Imre's award-winning design for Hunguest Hotels showcases a thoughtfully redesigned logo featuring a capital H composed of water droplets, symbolizing the brand's strong ties to spa and wellness centers. The cohesive visual identity extends across various touchpoints, from hotel signage to printed materials, ensuring a consistent and memorable guest experience. The use of blue as the primary brand color further reinforces Hunguest Hotels' connection to water and evokes a sense of tranquility and relaxation.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category serves as a testament to Eszter Laki and Reka Imre's exceptional skills and their ability to create impactful brand designs that resonate with target audiences. This recognition is expected to inspire the duo to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in their future projects, further contributing to the advancement of the graphic design industry.Eszter Laki and Reka ImreHunguest Hotels was designed by Eszter Laki and Reka Imre.Interested parties may learn more at:About Eszter Laki and Reka ImreStudio Nur, a Budapest-based graphic design studio founded by Eszter Laki, specializes in comprehensive branding services, spanning from the inception of initial sketches to photo documentation. The dedicated and passionate team at Studio Nur places a high value on fostering enthusiasm among their clients. Their diverse portfolio boasts international projects encompassing product identity, editorial design, and collaborations within the hospitality industry.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and commitment of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. These designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards in the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the remarkable achievements of creative minds, the A' Design Award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicdesigncompetitions.net

