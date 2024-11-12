Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on foreign policy and upcoming engagements, 12 Nov
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will address a media briefing on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, in Pretoria.
The briefing is set to address key issues pertaining to the implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy and outline upcoming engagements.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024
Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room, 460 Soutpansberg Road
Time: 10H30 for 11h00
RSVP: RakgakoleM@dirco.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.