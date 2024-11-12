Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on foreign policy and upcoming engagements, 12 Nov

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will address a media briefing on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, in Pretoria.

The briefing is set to address key issues pertaining to the implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy and outline upcoming engagements.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024

Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room, 460 Soutpansberg Road

Time: 10H30 for 11h00

RSVP: RakgakoleM@dirco.gov.za

