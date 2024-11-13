Laura Czarnecki Joins Smart Home Pioneer AC Future as Co-CEO, Bringing Significant Experience in Product Innovation

Laura Czarnecki, Co-CEO of AC Future AC Future

Laura Czarnecki joins AC Future with extensive experience in executive leadership, innovative product development, and strategy.

We are excited to welcome Laura to AC Future as we prepare to launch our innovative smart homes” — Arthur Qin, Founder and Co-CEO of AC Future

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, an innovator in smart home technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Laura Czarnecki as Co-CEO. Laura joins the AC Future leadership team at an exciting time when the Company continues to reimagine sustainable living into the future with its smart, sustainable and flexible smart homes. Her extensive experience in executive leadership, innovative product development, and strategy across the automotive, SaaS, and finance sectors will be instrumental as AC Future brings to market their smart homes. The Company will demonstrate its innovative housing technologies at the upcoming 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Laura brings 30-plus years of C-suite experience in growth leadership through customer-centric strategies with bottom-line results. With a background that encompasses being a CEO, General Manager, and VP of Strategy for such companies as Elio Motors and TradeUp Fund, Laura has been at the helm of multimillion-dollar operations, developed innovative growth strategies, and persistently exceeded revenue and productivity goals. She has been known for having a great connection with clients and investors alike, having worked with companies like Tesla, Toyota, Nike, and General Motors, while partnering with top venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Ventures. She holds a MBA from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and advanced degrees in business, leadership and finance from The Thunderbird School of Global Management and the University of Oklahoma.

"We are excited to welcome Laura to AC Future as we prepare to launch our innovative smart homes,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and Co-CEO of AC Future. "Her extensive experience in strategic growth, and also her commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions, align with our mission. Laura’s leadership will be invaluable as we accelerate our vision of making sustainable, smart living accessible for all.”

“I am thrilled to join AC Future as the company prepares to launch our innovative smart homes,” said Czarnecki. “AC Future is at the forefront of sustainable living solutions, and I look forward to working alongside such a talented team to drive growth, innovation, and our shared vision for tackling the global affordable housing crisis. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to redefine what’s possible in sustainable, flexible and connected living.”

About AC Future:

Emerging from stealth in 2023, AC Future focuses on developing smart, sustainable and flexible housing solutions to tackle the affordable housing crisis. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, will demonstrate its technologies during the upcoming 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. For more information about AC Future please visit: www.acfuture.com.

