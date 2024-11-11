PACS Group (PACS) Shares Crash After Hindenburg Research Takes Aim – Hagens Berman

PACS Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) experienced a significant decline in its share price on November 4, 2024, following the publication of an explosive short report by activist short seller Hindenburg Research. The report, titled “PACS Group: How To Become A Billionaire In The Skilled Nursing Industry By Systematically Scamming Taxpayers,” accused the company of engaging in fraudulent practices.

Investigation Into PACS Group (PACS):

Hindenburg’s report, which was the product of an investigation that spanned five months and involved interviews with numerous former employees and competitors, concluded that PACS’s business model relies heavily on exploiting taxpayer-funded healthcare programs. The famed analyst alleges that the company:

Abused a COVID-era waiver to inappropriately access Medicare benefits for thousands of patients.

Falsified patient records to inflate revenue and earnings.

Engaged in fraudulent licensing practices to circumvent regulatory oversight.



On the news of the Hindenburg report, the price of PACS Group shares plunged $11.93, or over 27% lower.

In response to the allegations, law firm Hagens Berman has initiated an investigation into PACS Group’s business practices and disclosures. The firm is seeking to represent investors who may have suffered significant losses due to the company's alleged misconduct.

“We’re focused on whether PACS may have misled investors and regulators about its business practices and purported value-creation strategies,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PACS Group should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PACS@hbsslaw.com.

