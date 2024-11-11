Nature’s Sunshine Appoints Steven Fasching to Board of Directors





LEHI, Utah, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature's Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced the appointment of Mr. Steven Fasching to its board of directors, effective November 6, 2024. Nature's Sunshine's board will now consist of nine directors with eight serving as independent directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to our expanded board of directors,” said Richard D. Moss, Chairman of the Board for Nature's Sunshine. “He brings significant financial acumen and public company experience from well-known consumer brands and will be a valuable addition to our board. Steve’s experience in finance will strengthen our leadership as we continue the transformation of our business."

Since June 2018, Fasching has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Deckers Brands (XNYS: DECK), which includes iconic brands such as UGG®, Hoka® and Teva®. Fasching has held other senior positions at Deckers Brands since August 2011, including Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations and Vice President, Strategic Financial Planning. Fasching has over 30 years of experience in long-term financial and strategic planning for multi-billion-dollar organizations. Fasching received a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at UCLA. He also completed The Executive Program for Prospective Chief Financial Officers through the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

