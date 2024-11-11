Great Choice for Trolling Motors Power the Adventures with Power Queen 12V 280Ah Low-Temp Deep Cycle Lithium Battery

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen, the leader in lithium battery technology, introduces its latest innovation: the 12V 280Ah Low Temperature Deep Cycle Lithium Battery. This innovative battery, which is set to transform power solutions, is perfect for solar users, boaters, and RVers who require a dependable and long-lasting energy source.

After innumerable cycles of charging and discharging, lithium iron phosphate batteries are renowned for having an amazing cycle life that significantly outlasts that of conventional lead acid batteries. Lithium iron phosphate batteries are more expensive initially, but Power Queen is still dedicated to making them affordable. Power Queen provides affordable lithium iron phosphate batteries without sacrificing quality or performance through the use of modern manufacturing techniques and economies of scale, guaranteeing that the customers get the most out of their investment.

Power Queen is dedicated to using ongoing innovation to satisfy their clients' needs. The 12V 280Ah Low Temperature Deep Cycle Lithium Battery has been created in recognition of the difficulties presented by cold weather and marine application. This battery has a strong Battery Management System (BMS) that guards against short circuits, overcharging, and overdischarging. A low-temperature sensor built into the upgraded BMS can withstand low temperatures for dependable protection. At 0 degrees, it stops charging, starts up again at 5 degrees, and stops discharging at -20 degrees. The battery's broad temperature range makes it popular for usage in off-grid, extreme low-temperature settings, recreational vehicles, and more. It is a great option for trolling motors, offshore operations, and challenging freshwater conditions because of its cryogenic architecture, which is resistant to humidity and salt spray.

In addition to these benefits, the Low-Temp Deep Cycle Lithium Battery offers several other notable features:

Rugged and Weather-Resistant Design: Designed to withstand moisture, dust, and salt spray, 12V 280Ah low temperature deep cycle lithium batteries provide exceptional protection in challenging marine conditions. This battery offers dependable performance and is a great option for maritime applications, whether customers are touring freshwater lakes or navigating saltwater settings.

Upgraded 200A BMS: In addition to offering 200A BMS protection, the battery has an incredibly strong 3584Wh energy capacity that can sustain 1000A for one second. This makes it perfect for nautical applications, including as powering fish detectors and facilitating a variety of marine activities, in RVs, boats, off-grid, UPS, and residential energy storage.

Enhanced Safety Features: Power Queen Li-FePO4 batteries come with a cutting-edge Battery Management System (BMS) that offers complete defense against short circuits, overcharging, and overdischarging. Because of its improved protection, it is perfect for marine applications like solar storage and powering fishfinders and other nautical equipment, where dependable performance is necessary due to numerous charge cycles and exposure to corrosive sea spray. Additionally, it works well in off-grid power systems where reliable operation is essential.

With cutting-edge products that surpass consumer expectations and promote global sustainability goals, Power Queen is at the forefront of the growing need for efficient and sustainable energy solutions. Power Queen offers a complete energy solution with a wide choice of supplementary accessories in addition to reasonably priced LiFePO4 batteries. Customers may locate everything they need in one location, including solar charge controllers, battery monitors, inverters, and chargers. By addressing all of their energy requirements in one location, Power Queen guarantees a smooth, effective energy experience.

About Power Queen

Leading the way in LiFePO4 lithium batteries, Power Queen is well-known for its innovative design and outstanding affordability. Power Queen offers high-performance energy solutions with an emphasis on innovation and quality for a range of applications, including solar energy storage, boat trailer motors, and recreational vehicles. With more than ten years of battery industry experience, Power Queen is a leader in the development of lithium iron phosphate technology. In addition to providing LiFePO4 batteries, the company is leading the way in creating all-encompassing energy solutions for the future.

