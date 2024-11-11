TD INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that The Toronto Dominion Bank Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Toronto Dominion Bank (“TD” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TD) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired TD securities between February 29, 2024, and October 9, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TD .

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the defendants disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of TD's AML program; pertinently, TD concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the failures of the Company's AML program and made no indication that the imposition of an asset cap or other punitive or compliance measures would be imposed that would undermine TD's continued growth for the foreseeable future. On October 10, 2024, the Company unveiled the resolutions reached from the United States investigations, leading to the dramatic decline of TD's common stock to close at $57.01 on October 11, 2024.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TD or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in TD you have until December 23, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

