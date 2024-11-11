Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2005626
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/11/2024 at 1117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Sabrina McCarty
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Beaumont, MA
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined McCarty had caused pain and injury to a household member.
McCarty was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Casey was given court ordered conditions of release and citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at 1230 hours on 11/12/24.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 – 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
