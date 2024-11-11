Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B2005626

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole                  

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/11/2024 at 1117 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Sabrina McCarty                                         

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Beaumont, MA

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

 

AGE: 75

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined McCarty had caused pain and injury to a household member.

 

McCarty was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Casey was given court ordered conditions of release and citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at 1230 hours on 11/12/24.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 – 1230 hours

 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

