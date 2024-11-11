Kelly Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Company recognized for its commitment to recruiting and promoting veterans and their spouses

TROY, Mich., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly has earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designations. This marks the 10th year the specialty talent solutions provider has been recognized for its commitment to connecting veterans and their spouses to work in ways that enrich their lives.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® designations were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the survey. Kelly was recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer in the Gold category.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

“This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for veterans, their families, and our supplier partners,” said Stacey Harris, chair of the Kelly Veteran Affinity Group. “It's a privilege to work alongside talented individuals who share our dedication to supporting those who have served our country and I'm excited to see how we can continue to make a positive impact.”

The Veteran Affinity Group makes it possible for all business areas of Kelly to access talent from the military community, as the company has become an employment destination of choice for veterans and candidates with military backgrounds.

Kelly partners with military bases, workforce centers, and organizations like the Private Public Partnership, the National Guard Employment Network, MSEP (Military Spouse Employer Partnership), and Hiring Our Heroes to connect service members, military spouses, and veterans with employers. In 2024 so far, Kelly has hired more than 7,400 veterans to work for clients or as internal employees.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” Kayla Lopez, senior director of partnerships at Military Friendly®, said.

“We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.”

Kelly will be showcased as a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

