Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Evolv…

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) (“Evolv” or the “Company”) between August 19, 2022, and October 30, 2024.

The filed complaint alleges that Evolv's financial statements for the period from the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024 contained material misrepresentations and omissions related to the company's revenue recognition and other financial metrics.

On October 25, 2024, Evolv issued a press release stating that there were material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, and further disclosed that certain sales, specifically to a major channel partner, were subject to undisclosed terms and conditions. The company also revealed that certain employees engaged in financial misconduct.

Following this announcement, Evolv's stock price plummeted approximately 40%, closing at $2.70 per share/



Subsequently, on October 31, 2024, Evolv announced the termination of its Chief Executive Office, Peter George. The company's stock price declined further, falling approximately 8% to close at $2.16 per share.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.

