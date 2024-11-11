Puppy Raisers Urgently Needed at Leader Dogs for the Blind

Give the Gift of Independence This Holiday Season

Rochester Hills, Michigan, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'Tis the season for parties, presents, and puppies—and at Leader Dogs for the Blind, more than 70 adorable puppies are waiting for their chance to change someone's life. These future guide dogs need loving homes and dedicated volunteers to help them on their journey toward becoming trusted companions for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

The need is urgent, but the commitment is beautiful in its simplicity: one year of your time to transform two lives—yours and that of a person who will gain independence through your caring and dedication. No prior experience is needed, just a willing heart and desire to give back to your community.

"Whether you've been a 'dog person' for years or have never had a dog, you can be a puppy raiser," explains Vijay Yoshi, Leader Dog manager of raiser and host experience. "You'll learn a lot of great skills, meet like-minded people in your community, have a daily walking partner and, most importantly, help someone who is blind experience safety and confidence when traveling independently."

Understanding that modern life comes with varying schedules and commitments, Leader Dogs for the Blind offers flexible options to fit different lifestyles. Traditional puppy raising involves fostering a puppy for 12-14 months, but innovative alternatives include co-raising (sharing duties between two households) and pass-along programs (splitting the commitment between two people into six-month periods).

As a puppy raiser, you'll receive comprehensive support, including:

Expert guidance from a dedicated puppy counselor

Free veterinary care at the Leader Dog campus

All initial supplies including toys, collar and leash

Detailed online training modules

Regular group meetings with fellow puppy raisers

Your role will focus on teaching basic obedience, good house manners, and socialization skills. You don't need a fenced yard, and you can have other pets. Singles, couples, families with children, working professionals, and retirees are all welcome to apply.

This holiday season, consider giving a gift that keeps on giving. By opening your home to a future Leader Dog, you're not just raising a puppy—you're raising hope, independence, and possibilities for someone waiting for their perfect guide dog match.

Ready to make a difference? Visit LeaderDog.Org/Volunteer or call 888-777-5332 today to learn how you can help transform a puppy into a life-changing guide dog.

All Leader Dogs for the Blind services are provided free to clients thanks to our volunteers and donations from individuals, foundations, corporations and service organizations like Lions Clubs International. Leader Dog receives no government funding or insurance payments.

Go to LeaderDog.org to learn more about Leader Dogs for the Blind.

About Leader Dogs for the Blind

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit organization providing people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel using a guide dog or a white cane. All services are provided free of charge. The organization also trains guide dogs for people who are DeafBlind, offers a summer camp for teens, and holds seminars for orientation and mobility (O&M) professionals and university students. Leader Dogs for the Blind partners with agencies and O&M professionals throughout the U.S. to provide their clients with supplemental O&M training. For more information, call (888) 777-5332 or visit LeaderDog.org.

Rachelle Kniffen Leader Dogs for the Blind 2486595013 rkniffen@leaderdog.org

