RAJANT AND MACNICA DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP EXPANDS THE REACH OF KINETIC MESH NETWORKING WITHIN ASIA

Macnica Operates in 26 Countries Worldwide with a Portfolio of Cyber security, AI, IoT, and Autonomous Driving Technologies

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Macnica, a service and solutions company that manages a portfolio of cyber security, AI, IoT, and autonomous driving technologies. This agreement represents Rajant’s further investment in Asia. Macnica’s appointment as distributor enables them to introduce the world-leading Kinetic Mesh solution to their customers within industries such as warehouse automation, automotive, critical infrastructure, ports, and more.

“Macnica is thrilled to announce that we have officially become a distributor for Rajant,” said Takeshi Kachi, General Manager of Smart City and Mobility Business unit from Macnica, Inc. “This partnership will enable Macnica to obtain a stable network to achieve our goals in autonomous driving services, as well as remote monitoring and control for operations management. This will allow us to provide our end customers with a safe and reliable total solution. We appreciate the support of our dedicated team and partners, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our customers and the industry as a whole.”

“Rajant Kinetic Mesh wireless networking was purpose-built for mobility and autonomy, making it an ideal fit for Macnica’s customer solutions and strategic growth,” shared Bernard Taliaferro, Rajant VP of Global Channels. “With Rajant Kinetic Mesh networking, they now offer their clients a network with total mobility, autonomous adaptability, and mission-critical continuous connectivity that is simple to use. Rajant is pleased to welcome Macnica to expand our worldwide footprint. Our partnership is bringing solid technical support and reseller stocking levels for deployments in various industrial applications to Japan and surrounding Asian markets.”

####

About Macnica

Macnica is a service/solution company that handles the latest technologies in a comprehensive manner, centered on semiconductors and cyber security. Developing business in 92 locations in 26 countries/regions around the world, leveraging the technological capabilities and global network cultivated over a history of more than 50 years, we discover, propose, and implement cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and autonomous driving. Please visit macnica.co.jp/en/ .

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.