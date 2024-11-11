Spice Up Winter with Chopped Leaf’s New Spicy Teriyaki Bowl

Internationally Inspired Flavour Adds Even More Variety to the Menu

Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chopped Leaf is excited to introduce a fresh, new menu addition, the Spicy Teriyaki Bowl. Available at all locations across Canada starting November 11th, this innovative new bowl delivers just the right kick—boldly flavorful with a satisfying crunch from new wonton strips and black sesame seeds.

Building on Chopped Leaf’s tradition of offering flavourful, feel-good meals, the Spicy Teriyaki Bowl is crafted to deliver a vibrant mix of textures and flavours with a nutritious and satisfying twist. It’s made with crisp romaine lettuce, nutty brown basmati rice, crunchy red cabbage, green onion, chow mein, edamame, and carrots. Adding a delightful crunch and extra flavour are the new wonton strips and black sesame seeds, all topped off with a sweet chili teriyaki sauce that delivers just the right hint of spice.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our menu, we’re thrilled to bring a unique Japanese-inspired taste with the Spicy Teriyaki Bowl,” says Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing at Chopped Leaf. “This bold new flavour brings a fresh twist to our menu, offering our guests even more vibrant tastes to explore each time they visit Chopped Leaf.”

The Spicy Teriyaki Bowl is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery across all Chopped Leaf locations in Canada. The Spicy Teriyaki can also be enjoyed as a Salad or Wrap.

About Chopped Leaf:

Chopped Leaf is the home of comfort greens: fresh and craveable salads, wraps and bowls that provide a feeling of overall goodness and fulfillment. Proudly Canadian, Chopped Leaf is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024. The fast-casual restaurant chain has over 118 locations across Canada and in the United States, and is continuing to expand across North America and internationally, with more than 30 locations committed to open in 2024/2025. Eat-in, takeout or “lettuce” cater your event, party or get together. Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/ . Follow Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Diane Weber Chopped Leaf 289-259-4737 diane@keycomms.ca

