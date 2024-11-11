10X Wealth Conference Add's Kevin Pellegrini, CEO Of West Pine Asset Management As Guest Speaker,Hosted By Grant Cardone

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Pine 43 LLC (WP), a Registered Investment Advisor that does financial planning and asset management for a variety of customers including business owners, high net worth individuals, families and institutions.The 10X Wealth Conference announced today that they've added guest speaker Kevin Pellegrini. The events hosted by Grant Cardone. Grant is a successful entrepreneur and has put together a guest list of speakers to make it very informative for entrepreneurs and individuals.It will take place November 17th and 18th in Aventura, Florida. The guest speaker lists includes Mayor Miami, Francis Suarez, Gary Coin former CEO of Goldman Sachs, Kevin Pellegrini West Pine Asset Management, David Weild Vice Chair IBM, Jon Najarian former NFL player and others.This will be informative and a great experience in Florida. CEO of West Pine Asset Management Kevin Pellegrini shares "Excited to speak at this conference and think Grant does a great job inspiring future entrepreneurs. At West Pine, we start by simplifying investing for our clients".About West Pine 43 LLCWest Pine 43 LLC is a registered investment advisor offering full financial planning and asset management services to high net worth, corporate retirement plans, endowments, and charitable foundations. The firm's core principle is bringing value-added investments and financial planning to help its clients. For more info, please visit our website.Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where West Pine 43 LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by unless a client service agreement is in place.The commentary in the aforementioned websites reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints, and analyses of the West Pine 43 LLC employees who provide such comments and should not be regarded as a description of advisory services provided by West Pine 43 LLC. Nothing on these websites should be construed as, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or hold an interest in any security or investment product.The views reflected in the commentary are subject to change at any time without notice. West Pine 43 LLC manages its clients' accounts using a variety of investment techniques and strategies, which are not necessarily discussed in the commentary. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. To determine which investments may be appropriate for you, consult your financial advisor prior to investing.Learn more at: https://wpine43.com/ Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

