Burgum honors military service on Veterans Day, participates in ceremony at ND Heritage Center

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today in observance of Veterans Day. Burgum marked the day by delivering remarks at the Veterans Day ceremony at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.

“America’s military veterans, including the more than 50,000 who call North Dakota home, have earned our deepest gratitude and respect for answering the call of duty at home and abroad and defending the liberty that makes our nation a guiding light of freedom to the world,” Burgum said. “On Veterans Day, we honor those men and women who have served in uniform and the family members who served alongside them by pledging our unwavering support not only with words but also with action, including our continuing efforts to make North Dakota the most military-friendly state in the nation.”