Williston Barracks / Fatal crash involving Shelburne police officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A1008093

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Vermont State Police

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: About 2:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

STREET: U.S. Route 7 (Shelburne Road)

TOWN: South Burlington, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fayette Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Name withheld at this time

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer police SUV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

BICYCLIST

NAME: Withheld at this time

AGE:

CITY/STATE OF RESIDENCE:

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal crash between a Shelburne Police Department cruiser and a bicyclist that occurred early Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 a.m. Monday when the cruiser, driven by an on-duty Shelburne police officer, was headed south on U.S. Route 7 (Shelburne Road) in the vicinity of Fayette Drive in South Burlington. The cruiser struck a southbound cyclist pulling a trailer. The cyclist, a man, was pronounced deceased on scene. It was raining and dark, and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

The South Burlington Police Department responded initially to lead the crash investigation and requested assistance at 3 a.m. from the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, which responded to the scene. Around midday Monday, SBPD asked VSP to assume the lead role in the overall investigation. The Crash Reconstruction Team and a detective from VSP’s Criminal Division will investigate the crash.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash will be released as the investigation continues.

No additional information is available at this time. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the case progresses.

- 30 -