Book Bale Kickstarter Breaks Through Funding Goal in Just 26 Hours–Join the Revolution That Puts Authors & Readers First

With Overwhelming Support, Book Bale Aims for Stretch Goals to Build a Truly Interactive Reader-Writer Community

It's been a decade since a major eBook publisher launched an unlimited plan, and Book Bale could be the first really interesting thing to happen in the eBook pace since.” — Joshua Bilmes, literary agent (representations include Brandon Sanderson)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book Bale , a new eBook platform with a groundbreaking vision for the literary world, has shattered its initial Kickstarter funding goal within just 26 hours. Now, Book Bale invites readers and writers to join its journey toward an ambitious stretch goal that will bring real-time interactions and exclusive content to its rapidly growing community.Book Bale is setting itself apart from services like Kindle Unlimited in a crucial way: a minimum of 60% of all membership fees go directly to partners listing books on the platform, thus creators who bring these stories to life get the majority of membership fees we collect. This commitment makes Book Bale a game-changer, creating a sustainable and respectful model that values authors as essential partners in the platform’s success.Imagine a place where reading goes beyond the page—Book Bale will offer live author Q&As, virtual book clubs, behind-the-scenes insights, and more. Readers will get the chance to connect personally with the minds behind their favorite works, while authors gain a platform that honors their creativity and voice.“Book Bale isn’t just another reading service,” says Shahid Mahmud, founder of Book Bale. “It’s a home for people who love stories and want a direct connection to the authors who inspire them. Unlike other platforms, we’re serious about fair revenue sharing, putting a minimum of 60% of all collected membership fees directly into creators’ hands. We’re building something that celebrates the art of storytelling—and that champions the creators behind every book.”With the first stretch goal within reach, Book Bale plans to add even more ways for readers and authors to engage in meaningful dialogue, creating a digital space that feels like a real community. This campaign has already drawn some of the biggest names in science fiction, fantasy, and beyond, with a robust collection of titles available for a low monthly fee.Why Support Book Bale?Book Bale is more than an eBook platform—it’s a movement. This platform prioritizes connection, creativity, and respect for creators over profit margins. By backing Book Bale on Kickstarter, you’ll help shape a community-driven reading experience and contribute to a new model of digital publishing that directly supports writers. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this literary revolution. Visit bit.ly/ BB-Kick to back the Kickstarter campaign and join an experience that brings readers and writers closer together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.