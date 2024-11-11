MPD Investigating Burglaries and a Destruction of Property Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects and a vehicle connected to three burglaries in Northwest and a Destruction of Property offense in Southeast that occurred early Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Destruction of Property: At approximately 5:10 a.m., the suspects broke the front door of the establishment in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 24174733
Burglary Two: At approximately 6:04 a.m., the suspects broke into an establishment in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. The suspects stole property and fled the scene. CCN: 24174752
Burglary Two: At approximately 6:08 a.m., the suspects broke into an establishment in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. The suspects stole property and fled the scene. CCN: 24174789
Burglary Two: At approximately 6:10 a.m., the suspects broke into an establishment in the 5100 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. The suspects stole property and fled the scene. CCN: 24174777
Two of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:
Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
