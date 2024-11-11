FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding Tips to Georgians in Lowndes County

ATLANTA -- If you are making repairs to your home after Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene, you can get tips from FEMA to make your home safer and stronger.

FEMA Mitigation Specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also offer advice and techniques on rebuilding hazard-resistant homes.

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster. FEMA specialists will be available during the following dates and times:

LOCATION

Home Depot

1825 Norman Drive

Valdosta, GA 31601

TIMES AND DATES

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Wednesdays

Monday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 29 (except Wednesday, Nov. 13, 20 and 27). There will be no FEMA specialists available on Thanksgiving Day.

