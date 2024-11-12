Biotricity to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call on November 15th

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Company to announce the best financial results thus far, showing improvements in Margins, Operational Efficiency, and a shift to positive Adjusted EBITDABiotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), an innovative Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company committed to redefining the landscape of the healthcare industry with state-of-the-art remote monitoring and diagnostic solutions, announced that it will host its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call on November 15, 2024.The Company announces the best financial performance thus far and a shift to positive adjusted EBITDA. Biotricity’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, and CFO, John Ayanoglou, will deliver remarks followed by a Q&A section to address questions from investors.Event: Biotricity Fourth Quarter FY 2024 Financial Results and Business Update CallDate: Friday, November 15, 2024Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT)Toll Free: 877-269-7751International: 1-201-389-0908Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1697705&tp_key=6ae5e1a902 Investors can begin accessing the webcast 15 minutes before the call, where an operator will register your name and organization. The call will be in listen-only mode.A replay of the call will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call via the Investors section of the Biotricity website at https://biotricity.com/investors/ Toll Free Replay Number: 844-512-2921International: 1-412-317-6671Replay Access ID: 13750135Expiration: November 29, 2024 at 11:59 PM ETAbout Biotricity Inc.Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsAny statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company’s future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above.Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties.Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company’s inability to expand the Company’s business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.Contacts:Investor relations:Biotricity Investor RelationsInvestors@biotricity.com

