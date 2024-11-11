Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,178 in the last 365 days.

Letter of intent on deepened aerospace cooperation between Brazil and Sweden

SWEDEN, November 11 - On 9 November 2024, Sweden’s Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Brazil’s Minister of Defense José Múcio signed a letter of intent on deepened aerospace cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Letter of intent on deepened aerospace cooperation between Brazil and Sweden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more