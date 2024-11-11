Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Size to Surpass USD 1.1 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a 3.4% CAGR Due to Rising Use in Personal Hygiene –Transparency Market Research Inc.

Growing green initiatives and sustainability will drive demand for naphthalene sulfonate.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The naphthalene sulfonate industry was valued at US$ 784.6 million in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, the industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% , reaching US$ 1.1 billion. A growing emphasis has been placed on sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies, including those used in construction. Environmentally responsible construction materials are becoming more popular among manufacturers of naphthalene sulfonate.

Developing customized naphthalene sulfonate products may be a trend to meet specific requirements of different industries. Future formulation trends could include improvements in dispensability and compatibility. As smart manufacturing practices and digital technologies improve efficiency, naphthalene sulfonate can benefit from streamlined production processes.

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market: Key Players

Leading manufacturers of advanced concrete admixtures, chemicals, and water-reducing agents are investing in developing naphthalene sulfonate. Leading companies collaborate within the sector, merging and acquiring to improve their product portfolios.

Enaspol a.s.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Kao Corporation

Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

Hunstman International LLC

Koppers Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Nease Performance Chemicals

MUHU (China) Construction Materials Company Limited

PCC SE

BASF SE

Acar Kimya

Research efforts are underway to develop naphthalene sulfonates with highly specific applications for construction and other industries. A number of innovative advancements in dispensability, compatibility, and performance characteristics may be contributing to this market's growth. To develop environmentally friendly products or improve existing ones, manufacturers of naphthene sulfonate can invest in research and development.

Global infrastructure development may influence the demand for naphthalene sulfonates. Naphthalene sulfonates could become an increasingly important construction chemical in countries where construction and infrastructure investments are underway. A diversity of environmental regulations, standards, and requirements may have an impact on naphthalene sulfonate production and use in the future. The requirements to comply with new regulatory requirements might require manufacturers to modify their formulations and manufacturing processes.

Future developments may involve developing naphthalene sulfonates that meet specific industry needs. Applications in areas such as agriculture, construction, and water treatment may benefit from advanced performance characteristics, improved dispersibility, and material compatibility. The use of naphthalene sulfonates in concrete admixtures may continue to be a key application. Concrete can be made more durable, strong, and workable by developing high-performance superplasticizers.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2022.

As infrastructure investment rises, the size of the naphthalene sulfonate market is expected to increase.

A market will likely develop as naphthalene sulfonate becomes available in liquid form.

Based on applications, the surfactant segment is expected to create a demand over the years.

As building & construction activities increase, demand for building materials will rise.

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market: Growth Drivers

Due to the increasing emphasis on sustainability, the construction industry is seeking energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions. Concrete formulations that use naphthalene sulfonates as water reducers are more sustainable. The strength of concrete is not compromised by the use of superplasticizers based on naphthalene sulfonate.

As the construction industry requires high-performance plasticizers, naphthalene sulfonate may have a positive impact. A synthetic sulfonate of naphthene is designed to disperse dissolved matter and prevent scale from forming. As water quality worsens and water treatment solutions become more essential, these chemicals will be in demand.

Regulatory changes and raw material availability can influence the naphthalene sulfonate market, as well as pricing and raw material availability. A continuous research and development effort opens up new markets for naphthalene sulfonates by discovering new applications or improving performance.

Environmental regulations and standards may affect the formulation and use of naphthalene sulfonates. As regulations evolve, manufacturers may adapt their products to remain compliant. Technology and manufacturing advances could improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the production of naphthalene sulfonate. This may have an impact on pricing, availability, and market dynamics.

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for naphthalene sulfonate in the market . Concrete admixtures commonly contain naphthalene sulfonates to reduce water and disperse particles. The growing construction industry, especially in developing regions, will likely drive chemical demand.

. Concrete admixtures commonly contain naphthalene sulfonates to reduce water and disperse particles. The growing construction industry, especially in developing regions, will likely drive chemical demand. China and India are expected to drive demand for naphthalene sulfonate market in growing years. Construction materials, including concrete, are often in demand as urbanization and infrastructure projects increase worldwide. In large-scale construction projects, naphthalene sulfonates improve concrete properties, including workability and strength.

Key Developments

In September 2022, Epsilon Carbon, a producer of carbon black, invested Rs. 500.0 Cr in the expansion of its Karnataka plants. Pesticides and concrete plasticizers are made from naphthalene and carbon black.

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market: Segmentation

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Application

Dispersant & Wetting Agent

Surfactant

Plasticizer

Others

By End Use Industry

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Household Cleaning

Textile

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

