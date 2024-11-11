Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Releases 25 Days of Twistmas: A Holiday Countdown for Diehard Fans Looking to Unwrap the Fun, One Can at a Time

Twisted Tea is keeping it more twisted than ever with a 25-day holiday advent calendar available for a limited time

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation’s no. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is back this holiday season with the return of a bigger, more twisted version of its fan-favorite advent calendar. Introducing the 25 Days of Twistmas, created with drinkers in mind, this limited-edition advent calendar is stocked with a 25-can variety of 24oz tallboy flavors to help fans keep it twisted throughout the holiday season.

Starting December 1st, drinkers can open one slot a day to discover a new, delicious Twisted Tea flavor behind each door. The 25 Days of Twistmas advent calendar includes a variety of flavors, including tallboys of Original, Half & Half, Peach, Raspberry, Pineapple, Mango, and Mangonada.

“After our 12 Days of Twistmas advent calendar sold out within minutes, we knew we had to bring it back, but make it even bigger,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. “Twisted Tea fans are all about bringing the fun no matter the occasion, and we can’t wait for drinkers to kick off their holiday cheer and keep it twisted all season long with 25 Days of Twistmas.”

The limited-edition calendars will be available starting Tuesday, November 12th at GiveThemBeer.com at a retail price of $80. But, only the most diehard fans will be able to snag one. Be quick to secure yours before they sell out! Additional drops will launch on:

Thursday, November 14th

Friday, November 15th

Tuesday, November 19th

Thursday, November 21st

Friday, November 22nd

To keep it twisted with us come December 1st, all orders should be placed by November 22nd. Mark your calendars and don't miss out on a single drop – these advent calendars will go faster than you can say, “25 Days of Twistmas!”

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

About Boston Beer Company:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

¹Source: IRI MULO + Conv; L52WE 11/28/2022

