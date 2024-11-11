How our electric mini excavators are helping Denmark reach its carbon emissions targets: ‘A Sustainable Year’ story from CNH

Basildon, November 11, 2024

In the eighth installment of our ‘A Sustainable Year’ series we look at how CNH brand, New Holland Construction, is playing a role in helping Denmark move closer to its carbon emissions targets. We learn more from Claus Egede Cornelius, program director at Roskilde Technical School, Vilvorde. He speaks about how electric mini excavators are being used to give Danish landscaping and construction students the skills they will need on future construction sites.

Denmark has had legally binding targets to reduce carbon emissions since 2020. The country aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 70% by 2030 and to be climate-neutral by 2050. Claus Egede Cornelius goes on to explain how the school’s primary goal is to be a frontrunner in sustainability using no-emissions equipment.

The school has two New Holland Construction electric mini excavators which students use for small landscaping projects and construction. Together with producing zero tailpipe emissions, they make very little noise and can be used inside because they can fit through doorways. Our customer also praises their responsive controls and how easy they are to charge alongside their impressive battery life.

Read our story at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2023/electric-mini-excavators

