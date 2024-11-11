DevsData LLC Recognized as Top Hiring Company of 2024 and Announces Expansion to Tel Aviv, Israel

DevsData LLC Secures Top Hiring Company Award and Announces Strategic Expansion into Tel Aviv’s Tech Sector

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevsData LLC, a boutique recruitment and custom software development firm known for its elite software solutions and top-tier talent acquisition, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Clutch Award as the Top Hiring Company. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to excellence in the IT recruitment and software development sectors. Further expanding its global presence, DevsData is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations to Tel Aviv, Israel.





"Receiving this award from Clutch is not just a recognition of our past achievements but a beacon guiding our future endeavors," said a company spokesperson. "Our expansion into Tel Aviv is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class engineering talent and innovative software solutions to more markets."

DevsData LLC excels in connecting exceptional talent with leading companies, ensuring that only the most skilled and experienced professionals are introduced to the industry’s leading firms. The Clutch Award highlights the effectiveness and impact of DevsData's meticulous recruitment strategies and their enduring commitment to quality in the tech community.

Building on this success, the decision to establish a presence in Tel Aviv is driven by DevsData's strategic vision to tap into Israel's renowned technological innovation and startup ecosystem. The new office in Tel Aviv will serve as a critical node in DevsData’s expanding global network, enabling the company to offer its cutting-edge software solutions and top-tier IT recruitment services directly to the Middle Eastern market. This expansion is not just about physical growth but also about embracing and integrating into one of the world’s most dynamic tech landscapes. By being in the heart of Tel Aviv, DevsData aims to harness local talent and innovative startups, fostering relationships that will propel their offerings to new heights. The move also reflects the company’s dedication to adapting and thriving in diverse environments, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancements and market trends.

"Expanding to Tel Aviv represents a significant step in our ongoing mission to partner with the brightest minds in technology," said Tom Potanski, CEO of DevsData LLC. "Our presence in Israel will not only enhance our ability to service current and future clients in the region but also strengthens our network of exceptional tech specialists."

The new office in Tel Aviv will serve as a hub for both recruitment and software development initiatives, leveraging Israel's dynamic tech scene and its reputation as a launchpad for successful startups and technological innovation. DevsData plans to bring its rigorous recruitment process and extensive network of software developers to the Israeli market, where the demand for high-caliber technological expertise continues to grow.

DevsData's approach is distinctly client-oriented, focusing on aligning technical strategies with business objectives, which has proven essential for startups and established companies alike. By integrating into Tel Aviv’s tech community, DevsData aims to deliver enhanced services and foster local engagement through collaborations and community participation.

"Our team’s background is as diverse as it is impressive, bringing insights from top European universities and leading tech companies," added Potanski. "We’re excited about the opportunities that Tel Aviv presents and are committed to becoming an integral part of its tech community."

DevsData's success is also built on a foundation of transparency and a straightforward communication style that ensures clients are fully informed throughout the development process. This approach is complemented by a proven work methodology that emphasizes continuous feedback and adaptive planning to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the tech industry.

As DevsData LLC looks to the future, its expansion into Tel Aviv is not just a growth strategy but a commitment to contributing to and thriving within one of the world's most innovative tech landscapes.

For more information about DevsData LLC and its services, or to inquire about career opportunities, please visit h ttps://devsdata.com/ .

About DevsData LLC - the company is a specialized IT recruitment and custom software development firm, delivering veteran software engineers and a vast network of senior contractors worldwide. Known for a business-oriented approach and a passion for technology, DevsData offers transparent, efficient, and highly adaptable services tailored to meet diverse client needs.

