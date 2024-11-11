Pyxis Oncology to Host In-Person (NYC) and Virtual Investor Event on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to Present Preliminary Data from the Phase 1 Dose Escalation Trial of PYX-201

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical stage company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual investor event to discuss preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PYX-201 in multiple types of solid tumors. The event will be held on November 20, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET at Venue 42 by Convene, located at 5 Times Square in New York City. Virtual attendance is also available.

Pyxis Oncology’s executive management team will be joined by the following physician thought leaders to discuss preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial:

Anthony Tolcher, MD, FRCPC, FACP, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, NEXT Oncology

Glenn Hanna, MD, Director, Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation (Early Drug Development Program) and Center for Salivary and Rare Head and Neck Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

PYX-201, the Company’s lead clinical drug candidate, is a first-in-concept antibody-drug conjugate with a microtubule inhibitor payload that uniquely targets Extradomain-B Fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component within the tumor extra-cellular matrix. PYX-201 is being evaluated in an open-label, multicenter, Phase 1 dose escalation trial in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. The data presentation will include insights into approximately 80 patients, including available safety, preliminary efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK), and the plan for the next development phase.

Anyone interested in attending the live event in person or via the webcast should RSVP to pyxis.oncology.data.event.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential for mono and combination therapies. PYX-201, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets EDB+FN, a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extra-cellular matrix, and PYX-106, a fully human Siglec-15-targeting antibody designed to block suppression of T-cell proliferation and function, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Pyxis Oncology’s ADC and immuno-oncology (IO) programs employ novel and emerging strategies to target a broad range of solid tumors resistant to current standards of care. To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the plans, timing or outcome of current or future clinical trials are based on current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified herein, and those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” set forth in Part II, Item 1A. of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with SEC on August 14, 2024, and our other filings, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Pyxis Oncology Contact

Pamela Connealy

CFO and COO

ir@pyxisoncology.com

