Redwood Logistics Launches Inaugural Holiday Parcel Shipping Guide for Peak Season 2024

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of North America's fastest-growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers, today finalized the inaugural Redwood Holiday Parcel Shipping Guide. This comprehensive six-part series equips businesses with the tips, tricks, and strategies needed to excel during the busiest shipping season of the year.

The inaugural Holiday Parcel Shipping Guide campaign features content like “It’s Never Too Early to Prepare for the Holidays,” “Have Yourself a Profitable Little Christmas”, and “Haul Out the Holly – and the Inventory!”, as well as LinkedIn Lives: “Wrap It Up: Holiday Shipping Strategies for Success” and “Mastering Peak Season: Holiday Parcel Shipping Strategies with World Market.” Learnings from the entirety of the series can be found in Redwood’s comprehensive eBook, now available.

“The last leg of delivery and parcel handling is often the most complex and expensive, especially during the holidays," said Sarah Eggleston, Vice President Managed Services at Redwood Logistics. "Redwood's guide aims to simplify this process, providing businesses with actionable strategies to not only survive but thrive during this critical time.”

Key takeaways for savings on your Parcel this holiday season include:

Assessing Your Shipping Readiness : Whether managing peak volumes or ensuring on-time delivery, the time to start planning is now.

: Whether managing peak volumes or ensuring on-time delivery, the time to start planning is now. Evaluating Your Carrier Portfolio : Holiday shipping costs are rising, but there's still time to plan ahead and save. Learn how to navigate the peak season, negotiate rates, and optimize your carrier mix to ensure a successful holiday season.

: Holiday shipping costs are rising, but there's still time to plan ahead and save. Learn how to navigate the peak season, negotiate rates, and optimize your carrier mix to ensure a successful holiday season. Optimizing Inventory Management : Today’s shippers must master multiple fulfillment modes and tackle peak-season surcharges head-on. To nail this holiday shipping season, start planning now by analyzing past demand, mapping out your distribution strategy, and securing the labor force you need.

: Today’s shippers must master multiple fulfillment modes and tackle peak-season surcharges head-on. To nail this holiday shipping season, start planning now by analyzing past demand, mapping out your distribution strategy, and securing the labor force you need. Setting Realistic Customer Expectations : Clear, effective customer communication. From mapping out your shipping plan to keeping customers informed.

: Clear, effective customer communication. From mapping out your shipping plan to keeping customers informed. Leveraging Data Analytics for Insights : Prevent delays, streamline routes, and elevate customer satisfaction with real-time insights and next-gen technology—your key to seamless shipping success.

: Prevent delays, streamline routes, and elevate customer satisfaction with real-time insights and next-gen technology—your key to seamless shipping success. Understanding and Mitigating Peak Surcharges: Carriers like UPS & FedEx are increasing holiday season surcharges that could impact your profit margins. Learn how to navigate hidden fees, optimize carrier contracts, and boost your profitability this holiday season.

“Santa is the most efficient parcel delivery man, known for his ability to reach every home in a single night,” added Eggleston. “Our Holiday Parcel Shipping Guide eBook aims to make shippers as optimized as the man in the red suit, ensuring that they can navigate the complexities of holiday shipping with the same efficiency and effectiveness.”

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

678.772.1397

tyler@leadcoverage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.