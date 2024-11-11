Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,008 in the last 365 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Reports Double Digit Growth in Revenue and Student Starts for the Third Quarter 2024 and Raises 2024 Outlook

Conference Call Today at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as recent business developments.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights & Recent Operating Developments*

  • Revenue increased by 15.0% to $114.4 million
  • Student starts grew by 21.1%; quarter-end student population rose by 13.3%
  • Net income of $4.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 million
  • Total liquidity in excess of $90 million, no debt outstanding
  • Recently opened East Point, Georgia campus outperforming first-year operating plan
  • Raised 2024 financial guidance

*Note: The highlighted financial results exclude the Transitional segment results of the prior year. A reconciliation of GAAP / non-GAAP measures is included in this release.

“Lincoln’s third quarter performance illustrates how well our team is serving America’s growing interest in educational alternatives to a traditional four-year college degree while helping employers fill their workforce skills gap,” said Scott Shaw, President & CEO. “We grew same-campus student starts 16% over the prior year quarter, while our recently opened East Point campus drove overall student start growth to 21%. Third quarter revenue growth reached nearly 15% while adjusted EBITDA grew 67%. The continued successful execution of our transformational growth strategies is driving our performance. Results through the first nine months of the year are enabling us to increase our full year guidance.”

“Our hybrid teaching platform, Lincoln 10.0 continues to improve operating efficiencies while benefiting student experience and outcomes. By the end of the year, Lincoln 10.0 will be used by approximately 65% of our students. During the third quarter, we laid the plans to extend the hybrid teaching platform to our nursing programs over the next 18 months. When the nursing programs are transitioned, Lincoln 10.0 will serve approximately 80% of our student population, further driving operating efficiencies. At the same time, we continue to execute our new campus development efforts in Nashville, TN, Levittown, PA, and Houston, TX.“

“Our goal of creating an additional ten replication programs at existing campuses is still on track to be completed by the first quarter of 2025. During the third quarter, three such programs started and we are on schedule to roll-out an additional three by year-end. We continue to expect each of these programs to generate an additional $1.0 million each in EBITDA by the third year of operation.”

“Corporate partnerships continue to be a key contributor to our growth and during the quarter we announced a partnership with Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America offering their training at no added cost to our students at all of our automotive campuses nationwide. In addition, we signed extensions with several corporate partners that in some cases extend our working relationship for an additional five years. And, as corporate America’s interest in Lincoln and our capabilities builds, our discussions with potential new partners are quite robust.“

“Our recent financial performance, as well as the strong start to our fourth quarter, lead us to increase our guidance for the remainder of the year. Demand for Lincoln’s programs, our impressive graduation and placement rates, our new campus development strategy, and improving efficiencies combine to position Lincoln to achieve our stated longer-term objectives of approximately $550 million in revenue and approximately $90 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2027.”

2024 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023)

  • Revenue grew by $14.8 million, or 14.8% to $114.4 million. The increase was primarily due to a 10.6% increase in average student population, driven by four consecutive quarters of double-digit start growth, with the most recent third quarter growing by 21.1%. Contributing to the nearly $15.0 million increase in revenue was the recently opened East Point, Georgia campus, which generated $3.4 million in revenue in the current quarter.
  • Educational services and facilities expense increased $4.9 million, or 11.4% to $48.0 million. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by costs associated with new programs, new campuses and campus relocations. In addition, expenses were up due to the larger student population and depreciation expense driven by expanded capital investments. However, as a percentage of revenue, educational services and facilities costs decreased from the prior year, demonstrating increased operating efficiency.  
  • Selling, general and administrative expense increased $8.8 million, or 16.3% to $63.3 million. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by costs associated with new programs, new campuses and campus relocations. Remaining expense increases were driven by several factors including costs associated with a larger student population and increased marketing investments, which helped drive the increase in student starts. While marketing investments were up in the quarter, the costs to obtain new students have decreased, demonstrating increased efficiencies per dollar invested.

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS        

East Point, Georgia Campus. The recently opened East Point, Georgia campus has made a strong debut since the initial launch of classes in March 2024. Through September 30, 2024, the campus has enrolled approximately 600 students and generated approximately $5.0 million in revenue.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, EBITDA results were positive and we expect to continue to be positive in the fourth quarter exceeding our internal plan for 2024.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

Campus Operations Segment
Revenue increased $14.9 million, or 15.0% to $114.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.5 million, or 38.6% to $19.9 million, from $14.4 million in the prior year.  

Transitional Segment

The Somerville, Massachusetts campus teach-out was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the prior year comparable period, the Somerville campus had revenue of $0.1 million and operating expenses of $0.8 million.

Corporate and Other
This category includes unallocated expenses incurred on behalf of the entire Company.

Corporate and other expense were $9.0 million and $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Included in the current year is a gain of $2.8 million related to insurance proceeds received as a result of hail damage at one of our campuses. Partially offsetting the gain are additional expenses relating to salaries and benefits expense and increased stock-based incentives.

NINE MONTHS FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Period ended September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023)

  • Total revenue increased $45.1 million, or 16.4%, to $320.6 million, compared to $275.5 million.
  • Campus Operations Segment revenue increased $46.6 million, or 17.0% to $320.7 million, compared to $274.1 million.
  • Transitional Segment revenue decreased $1.5 million, or 100% to zero, compared to $1.5 million.

FULL YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK
Based on third quarter operating and financial results, as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and student starts. Additionally, the Company has increased the low-end range for capital expenditures. Updated guidance for 2024 is outlined below:  

               
               
      2024 Guidance    
(Amounts in millions except for student starts)   Low   High    
Revenue   $ 430   - $ 435      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 41   - $ 43   1  
Adjusted net income   $ 16   - $ 18   1  
Capital expenditures   $ 50   - $ 55      
Student Starts     13%   -   15%      
               
               
1The guidance in this release includes references to non-GAAP operating measures. A reconciliation to the midpoint of our guidance can be reviewed below in the non-GAAP operating measures at the end of this release.
               

For reference, the Company’s prior 2024 guidance was revenue of $423 million to $430 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million to $42 million, Adjusted net income of $14 million to $17 million, capital expenditures of $45 to $55 million and student start growth of 9 to 12 percent.

CONFERENCE CALL INFO
Lincoln will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss results. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the Investor Overview section of Lincoln’s website at http://www.lincolntech.edu. Participants may also register via teleconference at: Q3 2024 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at http://www.lincolntech.edu.

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences and associated brand names. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation regarding Lincoln’s business that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the federal securities law. The words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” and “continue,” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies and projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, or other aspects of the Company’s operating results. Such forward-looking statements include the Company’s current belief that it is taking appropriate steps regarding the pandemic and that student growth will continue. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company’s future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, impacts related to epidemics or pandemics; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to our industry or our failure to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions or a change of control of our Company; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis; risks associated with cybersecurity; risks associated with changes in applicable federal laws and regulations; uncertainties regarding our ability to comply with federal laws and regulations, such as the 90/10 rule and prescribed cohort default rates; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; risks associated with integration of acquired schools; industry competition; our ability to execute our growth strategies; conditions and trends in our industry; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

(Tables to Follow)
(In Thousands)

 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   September 30,  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
    2024       2023       2024       2023    
                 
REVENUE $ 114,410     $ 99,618     $ 320,691     $ 275,548    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                
Educational services and facilities   48,055       43,129       136,639       121,251    
Selling, general and administrative   63,339       54,485       181,697       156,603    
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (12 )     8       901       (30,923 )  
Gain on insuarnce proceeds   (2,794 )     -       (2,794 )     -    
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets   -       -       -       4,220    
Total costs & expenses   108,588       97,622       316,443       251,151    
OPERATING INCOME   5,822       1,996       4,248       24,397    
OTHER:                
Interest income   464       878       1,800       1,891    
Interest expense   (659 )     (21 )     (1,893 )     (74 )  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   5,627       2,853       4,155       26,214    
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   1,674       789       1,098       7,009    
NET INCOME $ 3,953     $ 2,064     $ 3,057     $ 19,205    
Basic                
Net income per common share $ 0.13     $ 0.07     $ 0.10     $ 0.64    
Diluted                
Net income per common share $ 0.13     $ 0.07     $ 0.10     $ 0.63    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic   30,682       30,164       30,547       30,115    
Diluted   31,042       30,698       30,806       30,455    
                 
Other data:                
                 
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 10,236     $ 6,140     $ 23,085     $ 10,775    
Depreciation and amortization $ 3,229     $ 1,723     $ 9,516     $ 4,656    
Number of campuses   22       22       22       22    
Average enrollment   14,309       12,942       13,933       12,594    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,606     $ (6,791 )   $ (993 )   $ 3,612    
Net cash used in investing activities $ (19,192 )   $ (17,784 )   $ (22,199 )   $ (4,961 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 561     $ -     $ (3,115 )   $ (2,945 )  
                 


Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: September 30, 2024  
  (Unaudited)  
     
Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,962  
Current assets   115,438  
Working capital   41,983  
Total assets   404,022  
Current liabilities   73,455  
Total stockholders' equity   169,963  
     

(1) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain significant items as a means to understand the performance of its business. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are measures not recognized in financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.  

  • We define EBITDA as income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
  • We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus stock compensation expense and adjustments for items not considered part of the Company’s normal recurring operations.
  • We define adjusted net income as net income plus adjustments for items not considered part of the Company’s normal recurring operations.
  • We define total liquidity as the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity are presented because we believe they are useful indicators of the Company’s performance and ability to make strategic investments and meet capital expenditures and debt service requirements. However, they are not intended to represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and should not be used as an alternative to net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance or cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.  

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity:

 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
    Consolidated Operations   Consolidated Operations  
      2024       2023       2024       2023    
                   
  Net income $ 3,953     $ 2,064     $ 3,057     $ 19,205    
  Interest expense (income), net   195       (857 )     93       (1,817 )  
  Provision for income taxes   1,674       789       1,098       7,009    
  Depreciation and amortization   3,229       1,723       9,516       4,656    
  EBITDA   9,051       3,719       13,764       29,053    
  Stock compensation expense   1,250       662       3,354       4,050    
  New campus and campus relocation costs   1,398       917       6,823       1,581    
  Severance and other one-time costs   759       100       1,066       1,399    
  Program expansions   572       -       872       -    
  Gain on sale of Nashville, Tennessee   -       -       -       (30,939 )  
  Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets   -       -       -       4,220    
  Transitional segment   -       742       -       1,411    
  Gain on insurance proceeds   (2,794 )     -       (2,794 )     -    
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,236     $ 6,140     $ 23,085     $ 10,775    
                   


                         
  Three Months Ended September 30,  
  (Unaudited)  
  Campus Operations   Transitional   Corporate  
    2024     2023     2024     2023       2024       2023    
                         
Net income (loss) $ 14,297   $ 11,890   $ -   $ (745 )   $ (10,344 )   $ (9,081 )  
Interest expense (income), net   568     -     -     -       (373 )     (857 )  
Provision for income taxes   -     -     -     -       1,674       789    
Depreciation and amortization   3,060     1,552     -     3       169       168    
EBITDA   17,925     13,442     -     (742 )     (8,874 )     (8,981 )  
Stock compensation expense   -     -     -     -       1,250       662    
Gain on insurance proceeds   -     -     -     -       (2,794 )     -    
New campus and campus relocation costs   1,398     917     -     -       -       -    
Program expansions   572     -     -     -       -       -    
Severance and other one-time costs   -     -     -     -       759       100    
Transitional segment   -     -     -     742       -       -    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,895   $ 14,359   $ -   $ -     $ (9,659 )   $ (8,219 )  
                         


                         
  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  (Unaudited)  
  Campus Operations   Transitional   Corporate  
    2024     2023     2024     2023       2024       2023    
                         
Net income (loss) $ 35,186   $ 26,167   $ -   $ (1,423 )   $ (32,129 )     $ (5,539 )  
Interest expense (income), net   1,634     -     -     -       (1,541 )     (1,817 )  
Provision for income taxes   -     -     -     -       1,098       7,009    
Depreciation and amortization   8,981     4,165     -     11       535       480    
EBITDA   45,801     30,332     -     (1,412 )     (32,037 )     133    
Stock compensation expense   -     -     -     -       3,354       4,050    
Gain on insurance proceeds   -     -     -     -       (2,794 )     -    
New campus and campus relocation costs   6,823     1,581     -     -       -       -    
Program expansions   872     -     -     -       -       -    
Severance and other one-time costs   -     -     -     -       1,066       1,399    
Gain on sale of Nashville, Tennessee   -     -     -     -       -       (30,939 )  
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets   -     4,220     -     -       -       -    
Transitional segment   -     -     -     1,411       -       -    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,496   $ 36,133   $ -   $ (1 )   $ (30,411 )   $ (25,357 )  
                         


 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,   September 30,  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
    2024       2023       2024       2023    
Net income $ 3,953     $ 2,064     $ 3,057     $ 19,205    
                 
Adjustments to net income:                
New campus and campus relocation costs   1,398       917       7,334       1,581    
Program expansions   572       -       872       -    
Gain on sale of Nashville, Tennessee   -       -       -       (30,939 )  
Gain on insurance proceeds   (2,794 )     -       (2,794 )     -    
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets   -       -       -       4,220    
Severance and other one time costs   1,019       178       1,326       2,249    
Performance based catch-up stock compensation   -       -       -       1,400    
Transitional segment   -       742       -       1,411    
Total non-recurring adjustments   195       1,837       6,738
       (20,078 )  
Income tax effect   (57 )     (514 )     (1,961 )     5,622    
Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 4,091     $ 3,387     $ 7,834
     $ 4,749    
                 


 
  As of
  September 30, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,962
Credit facility   40,000
Total Liquidity $ 93,962
   


 
  Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2024       2023     % Change  
Revenue:            
Campus Operations $ 114,410     $ 99,527     15.0 %  
Transitional   -       91     -100.0 %  
Total $ 114,410     $ 99,618     14.8 %  
             
Operating Income (loss):            
Campus Operations $ 14,865     $ 11,889     25.0 %  
Transitional   -       (745 )   -100.0 %  
Corporate   (9,043 )     (9,148 )   1.1 %  
Total $ 5,822     $ 1,996     191.7 %  
             
Starts:            
Campus Operations   6,243       5,157     21.1 %  
Total   6,243       5,157     21.1 %  
             
Average Population:            
Campus Operations   14,309       12,923     10.7 %  
Transitional   -       19     -100.0 %  
Total   14,309       12,942     10.6 %  
             
End of Period Population:            
Campus Operations   15,887       14,027     13.3 %  
Transitional   -       4     -100.0 %  
Total   15,887       14,031     13.2 %  
             


 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024       2023     % Change  
Revenue:            
Campus Operations $ 320,691     $ 274,093     17.0 %  
Transitional   -       1,455     -100.0 %  
Total $ 320,691     $ 275,548     16.4 %  
             
Operating Income (loss):            
Campus Operations $ 36,819     $ 26,167     40.7 %  
Transitional   -       (1,423 )   -100.0 %  
Corporate   (32,571 )     (347 )   -9286.5 %  
Total $ 4,248     $ 24,397     -82.6 %  
             
Starts:            
Campus Operations   15,163       13,008     16.6 %  
Total   15,163       13,008     16.6 %  
             
Average Population:            
Campus Operations   13,933       12,506     11.4 %  
Transitional   -       88     -100.0 %  
Total   13,933       12,594     10.6 %  
             
End of Period Population:            
Campus Operations   15,887       14,027     13.3 %  
Transitional   -       4     -100.0 %  
Total   15,887       14,031     13.2 %  
             

Information included in the table below provides student starts and population under the Campus Operations Segment with a breakdown by Transportation and Skilled Trade programs and Healthcare and Other Professions programs.

 
Population by Program (Campus Operations Segment):  
             
  Three Months Ended September 30,  
  2024   2023   % Change  
Starts:            
Transportation and Skilled Trades 4,700   3,786   24.1 %  
Healthcare and Other Professions 1,543   1,371   12.5 %  
Total 6,243   5,157   21.1 %  
             
Average Population:            
Transportation and Skilled Trades 10,449   9,029   15.7 %  
Healthcare and Other Professions 3,860   3,894   -0.9 %  
Total 14,309   12,923   10.7 %  
             
End of Period Population:            
Transportation and Skilled Trades 11,672   9,842   18.6 %  
Healthcare and Other Professions 4,215   4,185   0.7 %  
Total 15,887   14,027   13.3 %  
             


 
Population by Program (Campus Operations Segment):  
             
  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2024   2023   % Change  
Starts:            
Transportation and Skilled Trades 11,030   9,064   21.7 %  
Healthcare and Other Professions 4,133   3,944   4.8 %  
Total 15,163   13,008   16.6 %  
             
Average Population:            
Transportation and Skilled Trades 9,911   8,581   15.5 %  
Healthcare and Other Professions 4,022   3,925   2.5 %  
Total 13,933   12,506   11.4 %  
             
End of Period Population:            
Transportation and Skilled Trades 11,672   9,842   18.6 %  
Healthcare and Other Professions 4,215   4,185   0.7 %  
Total 15,887   14,027   13.3 %  
             

The reconciliations provided below represent management’s projections of various components included in our outlook for the full year 2024. These calculations are for illustrative purposes and will be reviewed as the year progresses to reflect actual results, our outlook and continued relevance of specific items. Any revisions or modifications, if necessary, will be disclosed in future 2024 quarterly results announcements. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have been reconciled to the midpoint of our guidance.

         
         
         
  Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income - 2024 Guidance
  (Reconciled to the Mid-Point of 2024 Guidance)
         
    Adjusted
    EBITDA   Net Income
Net Income $ 10,100     $ 10,100  
Interest expense, net   600       -  
Provision for taxes   4,200       -  
Depreciation and amortization1   13,400       511  
EBITDA   28,300       -  
New campus and campus relocation costs2   8,850       8,850  
Program expansions   1,500       1,500  
Other one time items   1,350       1,350  
Gain on insurance proceeds   (2,800 )     (2,800 )
Stock compensation expense   4,800       500  
Tax Effect   -       (3,011 )
Total $ 42,000       17,000  
         
  2024 Guidance Range $41,000 - $43,000 $16,000 - $18,000
         
1 Depreciation expense relates to the new East Point, Georgia campus.
         
2 New campus and campus relocation costs relate to the following locations:
  East Point, Georgia (relates to Q1 and Q2 of 2024)      
  Nashville, Tennessee      
  Levittown, Pennsylvania      
  Houston, Texas      
         
  New campus adjustment includes pre-opening costs plus EBITDA losses incurred within the first four quarter after opening.    
         

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION        
Brian Meyers, CFO
973-736-9340

EVC GROUP LLC
Investor Relations: Michael Polyviou, mpolyviou@evcgroup.com, 732-933-2755
Media Relations: Tom Gibson, 201-476-0322


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lincoln Educational Services Reports Double Digit Growth in Revenue and Student Starts for the Third Quarter 2024 and Raises 2024 Outlook

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more