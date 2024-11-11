UgoWork recognized in the Clean Tech category of Deloitte’s 2024 Fast 50™ awards

Acknowledged for exceptional revenue growth and commitment to sustainable innovation in Canada

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specialized in the material handling industry, has secured an impressive 12th place in the Clean Technology category of Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 50™ program. This award honors Canada’s top innovators driving both environmental progress and impressive business growth, and UgoWork stands out for its focus on delivering innovative clean technology solutions that reinforce a strong commitment to sustainability and excellence.

Philippe Beauchamp, President and CEO of UgoWork, said, “Being recognized as a leading clean tech company is a proud moment for us, as it highlights not only our growth but also our commitment to sustainable innovation. We’re grateful to our customers, whose trust in our technology fuels our drive to make a positive environmental impact. This achievement would not be possible without our team’s dedication to advancing cleaner solutions, and we’re excited to keep pushing forward together toward a more sustainable future.”

"These visionary companies are driving a wave of disruption in the clean tech sector, reshaping industries and challenging traditional norms," emphasized Anders McKenzie, the National Technology Fast 50 program leader at Deloitte Canada. "By harnessing cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models, these winners are unlocking new possibilities and propelling us towards a more sustainable future. Their groundbreaking solutions not only address pressing environmental challenges but also create immense economic opportunities. As we navigate an era of unprecedented change, these exceptional companies are leading the charge in unlocking disruption and transforming the clean tech landscape."





Eligibility in the Clean Technology category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2020 and $5 million in 2023. The winning companies are ranked by their revenue growth percentage over that period.

The majority of revenues must come from products or services that have a positive environmental impact in the following areas: carbon emissions reduction potential, resource circulation (reduce, reuse, and recycle), or environmental preservation and safety.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—lndustry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership With the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, T MX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About UgoWork

UgoWork is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced lithium-ion power solutions for the material handling industry. It develops, manufactures and distributes a fully integrated batteries and cloud software ecosystem that provides actionable insights and helps optimize daily operations and costs for fleet operators. UgoWork transforms traditional energy solutions with its universal and standardized charging infrastructure, continuous field-service monitoring and proactive expertise. Moreover, its Energy as a Service (EaaS) model is tailored for the material handling industry.

Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, UgoWork serves a diverse range of industries, including food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution, across North America. The company’s cost-efficient and reliable energy management programs are trusted by numerous Fortune 500 companies. Experience the UgoWork difference by visiting ugowork.com.

ugowork.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7de7e756-ddce-40b8-a993-ab228352b592

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3009b91c-483c-4bb9-8181-eaaceb7e2264

MEDIA INQUIRIES Jean-François Marchand Marketing and Customer Success Director jf.marchand@ugowork.com

Philippe Beauchamp and Jonathan Jabra - Deloitte Fast 50 Ceremony Philippe Beauchamp and Jonathan Jabra at the Deloitte Fast 50 awards ceremony. Deloitte Fast 50 Awards Ceremony Jonathan Jabra holding the UgoWork trophy awarded for its ranking in the Deloitte Fast 50, with the Fast 50 logo in white at the bottom of the image.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.