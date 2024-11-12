In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Heavy Duty Engines Market: Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Heavy Duty Engines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The heavy-duty engines market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $49.31 billion in 2023 to $52.88 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to advancements in infrastructure and construction, compliance with emission regulations, a growing demand for fuel efficiency, the globalization of trade and transportation, and an increase in vehicle sizes and capacities.

The heavy-duty engines market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $70.22 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to the demand for advanced materials, government incentives and support, an emphasis on durability and reliability, a transition to alternative fuels, and the globalization of trade and transportation.

The expanding construction industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the heavy-duty engines market in the future. Construction encompasses the process, art, or technique of erecting various structures, including residential buildings, institutional and commercial properties, as well as specialized industrial constructions. Heavy-duty engines play a crucial role in preparing concrete mixes for large-scale construction projects and in transporting substantial loads essential for building structures.

Key players in the heavy duty engines market include Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz, Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Volvo Trucks Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, PACCAR, Cummins Inc., Weichai Power Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Scania AB, MAN SE, Liebherr Group, Hino Motors Ltd., AGCO Corporation, YANMAR HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Navistar Inc., Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, China Yuchai International Limited, Deutz AG, Detroit Diesel Corporation, Mack Trucks Inc., Doosan Infracore, Kirloskar Group, Perkins Engines Company Limited, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

Leading companies in the heavy-duty engines market are concentrating on advanced solutions, including zero-carbon emissions technologies, to tackle environmental issues and enhance their competitive advantage. These zero-carbon emissions solutions are designed to eliminate or offset the release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

1) By Vehicle Class: Class 7, Class 8

2) By Horsepower: Below 400HP, 400HP - 500HP, 500HP - 600HP, Above 600HP

3) By End-User: Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Transportation and Logistics, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Heavy-duty engines are the engines designed for use in heavy-duty vehicles, which typically have a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more and require robust engines for operation. These engines provide power for heavy-duty applications across various sectors, including marine, locomotive, mechanical drive systems, and electrical power generation.

