PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 11, 2024 Villanueva: Ensure Sufficient Funding for Enacted Laws Senator Joel Villanueva, Senior Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, emphasized the need to ensure that sufficient funding is allocated for the implementation of enacted laws. Villanueva pointed out that a 2023 Department of Budget and Management (DBM) report revealed that over 200 laws--some of which have been enacted over the past three decades--are suffering from funding deficiencies, hindering their effective implementation. "As lawmakers, we are duty-bound to pass laws that improve the lives of Filipinos. However, for these laws to truly make an impact, we need to ensure that there is enough funding to implement them," Villanueva said. "We need to ensure that all passed legislation is properly financed--not just in the short term, but sustainably," he added. According to the Fiscal Planning and Reforms Bureau (FPRB) of the DBM, the funding deficiency for at least 46 laws has reached P554.5 billion. Meanwhile, the remaining 159 unfunded laws lack a specified budgetary requirement. The economic sector, which includes key infrastructure and development projects, accounts for the highest number of laws with funding gaps--88 in total--while the security, peace, and justice sector has the largest overall shortfall, amounting to P297.7 billion. Among the laws identified with significant funding deficiencies are those related to the establishment of Land Transportation Office (LTO) district offices and the Revised AFP Modernization Act (RA 10349), which remains underfunded despite its critical role in modernizing the Armed Forces of the Philippines. "It is crucial that the DBM take a more proactive role at the committee level of legislative deliberations, providing early recommendations and conducting financial impact assessments to evaluate the budgetary needs of proposed bills before they are signed into law," he said. Villanueva highlighted the importance of the Executive and Legislative branches working closely together, providing timely feedback and financial projections for bills with funding implications. He also called for the establishment of clear protocols for assessing and addressing funding deficiencies as part of the budget preparation process. "Legislation should not be a mere exercise in passing laws; it must be a commitment to action and change. We need a systematic approach to ensure that the necessary funding is allocated to implement these laws, especially those that address critical issues in the economy, security, and social services," Villanueva emphasized.

