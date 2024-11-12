Global Industrial Analytics Market Forecast To Reach $57.52 Billion By 2028 With 17.2% Annual Growth

Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The industrial analytics market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $26.27 billion in 2023 to $30.47 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The growth observed in the past can be linked to factors such as enhanced efficiency and optimization, predictive maintenance, strategies for cost reduction, globalization and supply chain optimization, and adherence to regulatory requirements.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Industrial Analytics Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The industrial analytics market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, projected to reach $57.52 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by an emphasis on cybersecurity, the integration of edge computing, and tailored solutions to meet industry-specific requirements.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Industrial Analytics Market?

The growing demand from the e-commerce sector is anticipated to propel the expansion of the industrial analytics market. Factors contributing to the recent increase in online commerce include the rising use of smartphones, easy and affordable access to technology, and the convenience of shopping from any location at any time. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shift toward remote operations, encouraging more people to utilize e-commerce platforms for purchasing goods and services.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Industrial Analytics Market?

Key players in the industrial analytics market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., PTC Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Software AG, Altair Engineering Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Industrial Analytics Market?

Key players in the industrial analytics market are creating cutting-edge software, including analytics enterprise solutions, to enhance their profitability. Analytics enterprise refers to specialized technology or software that offers centralized data management, analytical tools, and workflow automation for organizations.

How Is the Global Industrial Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Analytics Type: Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics

2) By Organization Size: Large Organizations, Small And Medium Organizations

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Component: Software, Services

5) By Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Industrial Analytics Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Industrial Analytics Market?

Industrial analytics involve the gathering, analysis (utilizing R programming), and application of data (Big Data) produced during industrial processes and throughout a product's lifecycle. This encompasses various data collection methods alongside statistical and dynamic modeling techniques (such as Vensim). The process necessitates a range of tools and techniques for effective data collection and statistical and dynamic modeling.

The Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Industrial Analytics Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into industrial analytics market size, industrial analytics market drivers and trends, industrial analytics competitors' revenues, and industrial analytics market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

