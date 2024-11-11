Rev Publishing Signs Colombian-Venezuelan Poet and Activist Isabella Diego Rojas in Exclusive Two-Book Debut Deal

Rev Publishing Announces the Acquisition of Colombian-Venezuelan poet Isabella Diego Rojas’s Debut Collection, Sigue Pa' Que Vea, in an Exclusive Two-Book Deal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev Publishing is excited to announce the acquisition of Sigue Pa' Que Vea, the debut collection by Colombian-Venezuelan poet and women’s rights activist, Isabella Diego Rojas. Scheduled for release in the Fall of 2025, Sigue Pa' Que Vea (translated as Keep Going and See) captures a universal exploration of resilience, identity, and displacement. Diego’s work brings together personal and collective stories in a voice that is fierce, compassionate, and sharp with honesty.

In an exclusive two-book deal with Rev Publishing, Isabella Diego joins a circle of writers committed to telling powerful, transformative stories. With no agents involved, this partnership was built directly between Diego and Rev Publishing, a testament to their shared vision of challenging the traditional publishing landscape and creating more space for stories that speak to the depth and complexity of our world.

As a vocal advocate for women’s rights, Diego's poetry reflects her commitment to justice, autonomy, and the recognition of women’s often-erased experiences. Sigue Pa' Que Vea explores themes that resonate with anyone who has ever grappled with belonging.

Under Rev Publishing’s progressive profit-sharing model, Diego will receive a 60% profit share on both Sigue Pa' Que Vea and her forthcoming second book, underscoring the publisher’s dedication to equitable author relationships. Rev Publishing plans to release Diego’s work across North America, South America, Canada, and Europe, expanding her voice to a global audience.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Isabella on a collection that not only honors her heritage but also reminds us of the courage it takes to stand up against injustice in all its forms,” said Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, founder of Rev Publishing. “In a world that feels increasingly divided, voices like hers are vital. Isabella’s poetry is a powerful call for us to connect more deeply and recognize our shared humanity. We can’t wait to introduce readers to her work.”

About Rev Publishing

Rev Publishing is a boutique publishing house dedicated to authenticity, creativity, and the pursuit of truth through literature. With a focus on diverse voices and perspectives, Rev Publishing strives to provide a platform for writers who dare to challenge norms and inspire change. Rejecting traditional models of exclusivity, Rev Publishing emphasizes equitable relationships with authors, redefining publishing as a partnership of empowerment.

