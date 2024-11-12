Global Hair Styling Tools Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hair styling tools market has experienced robust growth recently, expected to increase from $30.14 billion in 2023 to $32.31 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This expansion in previous years is largely due to the influence of celebrities and social media, evolving fashion trends, the expanding professional salon industry, higher disposable incomes and consumer spending, advancements in materials and design, and the rising popularity of convenient, DIY hair styling options.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Hair Styling Tools Market and Its Growth Rate?

The hair styling tools market is projected to experience significant growth over the coming years, reaching $42.98 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This anticipated expansion is driven by the rise of smart and connected styling devices, a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products, the integration of health-conscious features, growth in e-commerce and online retail, and increasing demand for customization and personalization.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Hair Styling Tools Market?

The rising emphasis on personal grooming worldwide is anticipated to fuel growth in the hair styling tools market. Grooming involves the care and upkeep of body parts to enhance appearance. This demand is increasing as beauty and health awareness grows, along with a desire for confidence, self-care, and alignment with fashion trends, leading to a heightened need for hair styling tools. These tools—such as hairdryers, straighteners, curlers, and other products that add volume and texture—play a key role in achieving optimal grooming.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Hair Styling Tools Market?

Key players in the market include Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dyson Limited, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Conair Corporation, GHD Limited, Remington Products LLC, Drybar Inc., Farouk Systems Inc., Andis Company LLC, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Braun GmbH, Babyliss SAS, Curlisto, Bio Ionic Inc., T3 Micro, Rowenta GmbH & Co. KG, Vidal Sassoon International Ltd, Instyler, Hot Tools Professional, HSI Professional, Amica International Ltd, Infiniti Hair, Sutra Beauty, NuMe Hair Tools, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Harry Josh Salon, Bed Head Professional, Mark Townsend Salon, ION Beauty

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Hair Styling Tools Market?

Leading companies in the hair styling tools market are concentrating on creating innovative products, such as multi-functional styling tools, to enhance convenience and strengthen their market position. These versatile tools are engineered to perform various styling tasks, providing efficiency and ease in a single device.

What Are the Segments of the Global Hair Styling Tools Market?

1) By Type: Manual, Electric

2) By Product Type: Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers And Rollers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Styling Brushes And Combs, Others (Hair Scalp Massager)

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels (Salons, Departmental Stores)

4) By Application: Household, Commercial

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Hair Styling Tools Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Hair Styling Tools Market Defined?

Hair styling tools refer to a range of products designed to alter the shape or texture of hair, hold a hairstyle in place, or enhance elements such as shine, curl, texture, volume, or hold for a desired look.

The Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Hair Styling Tools Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into hair styling tools market size, hair styling tools market drivers and trends, hair styling tools competitors' revenues, and hair styling tools market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

