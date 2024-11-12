Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Forecast To Reach $212.34 Billion By 2028 With 18.3% Annual Growth

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market has expanded significantly in recent years, projected to increase from $94.85 billion in 2023 to $108.34 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as changing workforce dynamics, the rise of DevOps and agile practices, a strategic shift towards outsourced IT infrastructure, globalization and market expansion, as well as the need for disaster recovery and business continuity.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, projected to reach $212.34 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to digital transformation initiatives, improved security measures, a focus on sustainable infrastructure, the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market:

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market?

The increasing adoption of cloud services across various industry sectors, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, and media and entertainment, is expected to drive the growth of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market during the forecast period. Many industries are turning to IaaS due to its advantages, such as cost-effectiveness, enhanced reliability, and scalability. The banking sector, in particular, has shown a notable increase in IaaS adoption, driven by the significant benefits of cloud computing, which encompass data analytics, AI-driven insights through machine and deep learning algorithms, agility, and scalability. Cloud computing enables banking organizations to implement changes and introduce new functionalities swiftly.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market?

Key players in the infrastructure as a service (iaas) market include Alphabet Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc.., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Savvisa Century Link Company, DXC Technology Company, Vmware Inc., Alibaba Cloud Inc., RedHat Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Nutanix Inc., IONOS Cloud Inc., Joyent Inc., Redcentric plc, Linode LLC,

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market?

Leading companies in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market are creating innovative solutions like Watson AIOps, which are designed to automatically detect, diagnose, and respond to IT anomalies. Watson AIOps is an AI-powered platform and IT operations management tool that enables IT operators to integrate artificial intelligence into their IT operations (ITOps) toolchain.

How Is the Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Segmented?

1) By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

2) By Application: Managed Hosting, Storage As A Service, Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup, Compute As A Service (CaaS), Network As A Service (NaaS), Content Delivery Services, High-Performance Computing As A Service (HPcaaS)

3) By End User: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Education, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market?

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing solution that offers businesses the ability to lease servers for remote computing and storage needs.

The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into infrastructure as a service (iaas) market size, infrastructure as a service (iaas) market drivers and trends, infrastructure as a service (iaas) competitors' revenues, and infrastructure as a service (iaas) market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

