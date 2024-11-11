VEON Elevates its Youth Offering Through Banglalink’s AI-Powered Lifestyle App RYZE

Amsterdam, Dubai and Dhaka - 11 November 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, announces that Banglalink, its digital operator in Bangladesh, has launched RYZE, a comprehensive digital lifestyle app tailored to engage Bangladesh’s emerging generation featuring AI-powered personalization.

Over 48% of Bangladesh’s 175 million people are under the age of 25, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. As a digital operator providing mobile connectivity and a portfolio of connected digital services, Banglalink recognises this untapped potential and has launched RYZE as an all-encompassing package designed to facilitate the digital lifestyles of young Bangladeshis.

RYZE is available to all mobile users across any network. It includes a prepaid package powered by AI recommendation tools that offers resources for skill development, highly personalised entertainment packages and tailored loyalty and rewards packages.

"RYZE exemplifies our commitment to empowering the youthful communities we serve through seamless digital solutions that meet the unique needs of the next generation,” explains Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink. “By integrating AI-driven features, RYZE delivers a comprehensive lifestyle experience from skill development to entertainment ensuring it resonates with the digital-first generation. At Banglalink we are proud to continually champion digital inclusion and provide the foundations for dynamic, digital led economic growth.”

RYZE’s launch sees it join the growing roster of VEON’s digital-first lifestyle apps. ROX in Pakistan, IZI in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as OQ in Uzbekistan are all pioneering digital-first brands that supports VEON’s online services strategy across the frontier markets where it operates.

Through its digital operators, VEON Group offers a variety of products and initiatives across entertainment, financial services, digital health and education. VEON’s Digital Operators serve 160 million connectivity customers and a total base of 110 million total monthly active users across its proprietary digital products and services such as Toffee, Tamasha, BeeTV, KyivstarTV, Simosa, myBL, JazzCash, Simply, Izi, BeeCloud and Helsi. In the first half of 2024, direct revenues from digital services represented more than 10% of VEON Group’s total revenues.

About Banglalink:

Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh. As of August 2024, Banglalink serves 41.3 million mobile subscribers and 20.8 million digital subscribers every month transforming lives through technology. Banglalink’s digital offerings include Toffee, the country’s leading digital entertainment platform and MyBanglalink, a pioneering super app. For more information visit: https://www.banglalink.net

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s digital products, commercial plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

