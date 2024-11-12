Global Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Set For 9.3% Growth, Reaching $5.99 Billion By 2028

Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The industrial gases-glass industry market size has seen significant growth in recent years, expected to increase from $3.83 billion in 2023 to $4.19 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This historical growth can be linked to advancements in glass manufacturing processes, the production of float glass, the use of inert gas atmospheres, improvements in environmental and emission control, and enhanced melting furnace efficiency.

How Big Is the Global Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial gases-glass industry market size is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $5.99 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by the adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices, advancements in specialty glass production, heightened glass recycling efforts, global infrastructure development, and a growing demand for flat glass.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market by Accessing a Sample Report:



What Is Driving the Growth of the Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market?

The growing use of glass in the construction sector is anticipated to drive the expansion of the industrial gases-glass market in the future. The construction sector encompasses the industrial field of manufacturing and trade associated with building, repairing, renovating, and maintaining infrastructure. Glass is increasingly utilized in construction as insulation material, structural elements, external glazing, and cladding. The ability to transmit up to 80% of natural light, along with sound and thermal insulation properties, are significant advantages of incorporating glass into construction projects.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Share?

Key players in the industrial gases-glass industry market include Saint-Gobain, The Linde Group, Linde Gas Korea Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Osaka Sanso Co. Ltd., Air Water Inc., Tokai Gas Co. Ltd., CRYOTECH Anlagenbau GMBH, Messer Group GmbH, AMCS Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., SOL Group (South Korea), Gulf Cryo Industrial Gases LLC, Welsco Inc., Airgas Inc., HoSt Holding B.V., HyGear Technology, IGC India Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Kyushu Air Gas Co. Ltd., Nippon Gases Korea Co. Ltd., Praxair Services Inc

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Size?

Key players in the industrial gases-glass market are concentrating on creating advanced glass melting technologies, including hydrogen-oxygen burners, to achieve carbon neutrality and enhance their profitability. A hydrogen-oxygen burner is a combustion device that employs a mixture of hydrogen and oxygen for different industrial applications.

How Is the Global Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Acetylene

2) By Function: Forming and Melting, Atmospheric Control, Finishing/Polishing

3) By Transportation Mode: Cylinder and Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution

4) By Application: Container Glass, Float Glass, Fiber Glass, Specialty Glass

North America: The Leading Region in the Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market?

The industrial gases-glass market encompasses the production and supply of industrial gases in both gaseous and liquid forms, which are delivered to customers in cylinders, as bulk liquids, or through pipeline systems. Industrial gases are essential for manufacturers as they facilitate significant cost savings, optimize production processes, comply with stringent emissions regulations, and enhance the quality of glass. This market is utilized in various industrial manufacturing processes to produce glass efficiently and cost-effectively.

The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

•Market size data for both historical and future periods

•Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

•Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

•Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into industrial gases-glass industry market size, industrial gases-glass industry market drivers and trends, industrial gases-glass industry competitors' revenues, and industrial gases-glass industry market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

