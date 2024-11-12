Global Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Forecast To Reach $13.3 Billion By 2028 With 11.7% Annual Growth

Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The hand cream and hand lotion market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $7.8 billion in 2023 to $8.53 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This historical growth can be attributed to factors such as heightened awareness of skin health, evolving consumer preferences, seasonal demand, trends in fashion and beauty, recommendations from healthcare professionals, and effective marketing and branding strategies.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The hand cream and hand lotion market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, with an expected increase to $13.3 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as ingredient transparency and sustainability, the demand for customization and personalization, the natural and clean beauty movement, heightened awareness of hygiene and health concerns, and advancements in sustainable packaging solutions.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market:

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market?

Increasing awareness of personal care and well-being is anticipated to boost the hand cream and hand lotion market. Personal care and well-being involve practices and habits that enhance physical, mental, and emotional health, as well as overall self-care. Hand creams and lotions offer essential hydration to the skin, contributing to overall hand health and comfort.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market?

Key players in the hand cream and hand lotion market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever plc, L'Oréal SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA., Colgate-Palmolive Company., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf Ag, Amway Corporation, Shiseido Company Limited, Natura & Co Holding SA, LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Coty Inc., Neutrogena Corporation, Galderma SA, Amorepacific Corporation, Avon Products Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Yves Rocher International, Revlon Inc., Jahwa Group Co. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Whealthfields Lohmann GmbH & Co.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market?

Leading companies in the hand cream and hand lotion markets are concentrating on creating age-defying lotions to enhance their competitive position. Age-defying hand lotions are skincare products formulated to address signs of aging on the hands, including wrinkles and age spots, often through effective moisturization and the inclusion of beneficial ingredients such as antioxidants.

How Is the Global Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Moisturising Hand Lotion, Protective Hand Lotion, Repair Hand Crème, Other Types

2) By Application: Adult, Baby

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Speciality Store, Beauty Salon, Pharma & Drug Store, Online Store

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market?

Hand cream and hand lotion are low-viscosity substances applied to the hands to hydrate the skin and soften the hands of individuals who work hard throughout the day. They are designed to repair and prevent dryness and cracking of the skin on the hands.

The Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into hand cream and hand lotion market size, hand cream and hand lotion market drivers and trends, hand cream and hand lotion competitors' revenues, and hand cream and hand lotion market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

