Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment attends COP29 in Baku, iAzerbaijan, 11 to 12 Nov

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, expressed confidence in the South African delegation as they departed ahead of COP29, which is taking place from 11-22 November 2024 in Baku, in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Minister George will join the South African team in Baku as head of the delegation this week.



COP29 is expected to focus on intensifying efforts to quantify resources for developing countries to meet ambitious climate targets under this year’s theme of In Solidarity for a Green World. The climate change conference takes place at a critical moment of intensifying geopolitical tensions, heightened trade protectionist measures, and divisive approaches on issues such as carbon border adjustments.



COP29 is expected to build on strong leadership and outcomes from Dubai COP28. The incoming CoP29 Presidency has set ambitious priorities and the two-day summit at the start of the conference will get proceedings underway, by bringing together global leaders to raise awareness and accelerate climate action.

“South Africa expects the COP29 Presidency to enhance efforts to finalise the New Collective Quantified Goal on Finance (NCQG), a matter of great importance for developing economies like ours. As I have said before, the current financing mechanisms have proven insufficient in scale and effectiveness, highlighting the urgency for a new financing model.” said Minister George.

Another key issue for South Africa and other developing economy countries is the adoption of Article 6.4 rules that will allow the immediate implementation of carbon market measures and unlocking new projects that contribute to economic growth, decarbonization of value chains and job creation. “By establishing transparent and robust mechanisms under Article 6, we can enable countries to work together more effectively,” said Minister George.

Minister George will be co-chairing discussions on mitigation together with his Norwegian counterpart and in their consultations, the Ministerial Pair will be engaging with parties and all negotiating groups to conduct informal consultations on concrete issues related to overcoming barriers and complexities in implementing countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions as well as the necessary means of implementation to achieve the 1.5 degree goal and net-zero decarbonization in 2050.

“I have full confidence in our negotiating team and I encourage all South Africans to follow proceedings on all online platforms. I look forward to joining the team shortly,” added Minister George.

Once again, South Africa will be hosting a South African exhibition pavilion at the climate change talks in partnership with the National Business Initiative (NBI). During the conference a number of dialogues and side events are to be hosted at the Pavilion to showcase the work being done by various South African organisations to raise awareness, adapt to, and mitigate, climate change.

