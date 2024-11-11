Border Management Authority hosts Conference and Expo in Pretoria, 13 Nov

Effective border management is essential to South Africa's national security, economic growth, and social stability. 13 November will see the 2024 Border Management Conference and Expo take place at the CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria. With just 2 days to go before start of the event, it is all systems go to ensure the successful hosting of this significant gathering.

The inaugural Conference, this year being hosted by the Border Management Authority (BMA), will drive critical discussions about developments within border management, and the latest trends in technology, products and services within both the public and private sectors.

Throughout the day, industry experts will unpack the critical role of border management in protecting national security, including the challenges posed by terrorism, trafficking, and organised crime.

A variety of high-profile speakers and captains of industries will grace the event for a solution-based discussion on border management.

"Effective, well-managed borders are essential for safeguarding public safety, fostering economic growth, and upholding national interests. As the BMA, we are eager to engage in discussions on strengthening our commitment to national security and protecting the Republic’s interests to the fullest extent possible,” says Dr Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority.

Delegates attending this year’s Border Management Conference and Expo will include experts in government, state-owned enterprises, technology specialists, military and defence representatives, law enforcement, security services, border agencies, correctional services and emergency services, amongst others.

Hosted by BMA, this year’s event is also being sponsored by Global Command & Control Technologies (GC2T ), Paramount Group and supported by the Aerospace, Maritime & Defence Industry Association.

Media enquiries can be directed to:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell: 072 856 4288