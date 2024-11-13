Newgen Systems Welcomes cPacket Networks CEO to Australia, Highlighting Critical Role of Network Observability

Newgen Systems brand logo

Newgen Systems, welcomes Brendan O'Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Network to Australia during Cisco Live Melbourne 11 - 14 November. Interviews with Brendan available

We're thrilled to have Brendan visiting Australia, as it provides an excellent opportunity for our clients to engage directly with a leader in network observability.” — Robert Perin

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newgen Systems Welcomes cPacket Networks CEO to Australia, Highlighting Critical Role of Network ObservabilityNewgen Systems, a leading Australian Network Observability, Cybersecurity, and IT solutions provider, is proud to announce the upcoming visit of Brendan O'Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks, its strategic partner in high-performance network observability solutions.As businesses increasingly rely on technology for their operations, Newgen Systems and cPacket Networks emphasise the importance of real-time packet analysis and AI-driven insights in maintaining network reliability and preventing costly downtime.Robert Perin, founder of Newgen Systems, emphasises the significance of this partnership and expresses his enthusiasm for the visit: "Our collaboration with cPacket Networks represents a pivotal step in addressing the evolving needs of Australian businesses. By combining our local expertise with cPacket's cutting-edge technology, we're uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled network observability solutions that are critical in today's complex digital landscape. We're thrilled to have Brendan visiting Australia, as it underscores the strength of our partnership and provides an excellent opportunity for our clients to engage directly with a leader in network observability.""Enterprise Networks are becoming faster, more complex, and more distributed, with data and applications spread across multiple data centres and clouds," O'Flaherty states. "This complexity demands robust observability to ensure performance, reliability, and real-time visibility across every part of the network."O'Flaherty also highlights the financial impact of network failures: “When a service is down even for a few minutes, companies in sectors like gaming and finance experience immediate revenue loss, and customer confidence is compromised. Reliability is paramount to retaining trust in these industries.”Represented in Australia by Newgen Systems, cPacket Networks distinguishes itself in the industry through its expertise, high-performance solutions, and innovative approach. “Our products are designed for unmatched packet-processing performance,” O’Flaherty explains. “We capture rich, high-resolution data, providing a more detailed and accurate view of network activity. This level of insight enables us to deliver superior results and empowers our clients to make informed decisions.”Looking to the future, O’Flaherty sees AI and machine learning as the next frontier in network observability. “The next step revolves around the business’s AI/ML side. It’s really distilling the information, giving insights that you can build upon within your network. It’s looking at potential solutions to the problem and identifying things earlier.”Brendan O’Flaherty will be in Australia during Cisco Live from November 12 – 14 and is available for interviews to discuss these industry trends and cPacket’s innovative solutions in more detail.About Newgen Systems:Newgen Systems is a leading Australian Network Observability, Cybersecurity and IT solutions provider, specialising in delivering cutting-edge network and security solutions to businesses across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Newgen Systems partners with world-class technology providers like cPacket Networks to bring the best-in-class solutions to the Australian market.About cPacket Networks:cPacket Networks delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today's biggest network challenges. Their cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users proactively.For interviews, please contact:Media Contact:Lisa WebbeMarketing DirectorNewgen SystemsE: lisa@newgensystems.comM: 0423 517 333

