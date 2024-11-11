PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 9, 2024 Bong Go supports POGO ban, puts emphasis on prioritizing national security and public safety Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has commended the issuance of Executive Order (EO) 74 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which formalizes a total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the country. This directive, issued on November 5, mandates the closure of all POGO-related activities by December 31, 2024, following concerns over rising criminal activity and threats to national security linked to the industry. Go, known for his strong advocacy for public order and citizen welfare, has consistently supported a strict approach to the POGO issue, citing the negative impact on the safety and well-being of Filipinos. "At ako po'y mismo noon pa, against po ako sa POGO. Pag apektado na po ang peace and order, for the record, ayaw ko talaga ng POGO. Lalung-lalo na po kapag naghahasik na po sila ng lagim� Kapag compromised na po ang peace and order, ako mismo ayaw ko po, I'm against sa POGO. Matagal ko na pong sinasabi yan," Go manifested earlier. Go recently signed the committee report of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means banning and declaring illegal offshore gaming operations in the Philippines. "Napapanahon na para tuluyan nang matigil ang POGO sa bansa. Matagal na nating sinasabi na mas mahalaga ang kapakanan at seguridad ng bawat Pilipino. Hindi natin hahayaan na ang kapayapaan sa ating bayan ay sirain ng mga iligal na aktibidad," Go also said in a recent statement. In previous remarks, Go urged the administration to ensure that the ban on POGOs would be thorough and uncompromising, warning against selective enforcement that could allow some operators to continue. "Kapag sinabing total ban, dapat walang maiiwan. Huwag tayong magpabaya, lalo na kung kaligtasan at kapakanan ng mamamayan ang nakataya," Go stressed, adding that peace and order must remain a top priority for the government. As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Go has highlighted the pervasive issues associated with POGOs, such as human trafficking, financial fraud, and organized crime, which have contributed to a deterioration in public safety. "Maraming Pilipino ang nagiging biktima ng kriminalidad at pang-aabuso dahil sa mga iligal na aktibidad na kaakibat ng mga ito," Go stated. "Hindi na natin hahayaan na madamay pa ang mas maraming tao." The Department of Finance's study, as cited in EO 74, underscores the disproportionate risks that POGOs present, including impacts on crime rates and social stability. The Anti-Money Laundering Council also flagged these operators for being vulnerable to financial crime, tarnishing the nation's reputation and deterring investment and tourism. Go emphasized that these risks outweigh any perceived economic benefit that POGOs might bring, stressing that no amount of revenue could justify compromising the security and peace that citizens deserve. Go reiterated his call for a holistic and united approach from all sectors of government in ensuring that the ban on POGOs is fully implemented. He urged local authorities, the Philippine National Police and other enforcement agencies to maintain vigilance and act decisively against any attempt to undermine the order. He also encouraged the administration to continue investing in other sectors to generate employment and economic growth while also taking care of those whose livelihoods may be adversely affected due to the ban. "Sa huli, mas mahalaga pa rin ang kapayapaan at seguridad ng ating bayan kaysa sa anuman pang nakikitang benepisyo ng POGO," he said. "Para sa akin, ang buhay at kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino ang pinakamahalaga."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.