Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market Is Expected to More Than Double, Reaching A Forecasted USD 1.31 Billion by 2034 At A 7.4% Of CAGR | FMI

The Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market, valued at USD 644.7 Million in 2024, Is Set for Substantial Growth, projected to Reach USD 1.31 Billion by 2034, With A Steady CAGR of 7.4%.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The body composition monitor and scale market is anticipated to experience remarkable growth over the next decade, driven by rising health awareness and demand for precise body measurement tools. With an initial valuation of USD 644.7 million in 2024, the market is expected to more than double, reaching a forecasted USD 1.31 billion by 2034. This impressive growth trajectory, at a CAGR of 7.4%, highlights the increasing relevance of health-monitoring technologies worldwide.



The demand for body composition monitors and scales is fueled by a shift in consumer focus towards preventive healthcare, fitness, and overall wellness. These devices, which measure parameters such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, water levels, and metabolic rate, are gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. Additionally, healthcare providers and fitness centres are integrating these devices to enhance client service, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Technological advancements in body composition analysis, including Bluetooth-enabled devices and cloud integration, are reshaping the market landscape. Innovations that connect devices to mobile applications, allowing users to track health metrics over time, have widened the consumer base and made body composition monitors a staple in homes and healthcare settings.

Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are expected to witness high adoption rates due to rising disposable incomes and an increasing focus on health and fitness. With significant investment in healthcare infrastructure and the growing influence of fitness culture, countries such as China, Japan, and India are anticipated to contribute robustly to the market's revenue growth through 2034.

Demand Analysis

Demand for body composition monitors and scales has been spurred by the growing incidence of lifestyle-related health issues and chronic diseases. Obesity is a prominent factor, with a significant percentage of the population at risk of related diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions and diabetes. These monitors are especially relevant in fitness and healthcare sectors, where they provide valuable insights into body composition for both individual users and healthcare providers. Additionally, smart, digitally connected body composition monitors that sync with apps are expanding in popularity, driven by an increasingly tech-savvy consumer base.

“Rising health consciousness and the growing adoption of digital healthcare solutions are the twin pillars driving the Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market forward. With the rapid evolution of wearable and IoT technology, the market is poised to reach new heights, especially as consumers seek real-time insights into their health metrics,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market Study

Market Size : Expected to double from USD 644.7 million in 2024 to USD 1.31 billion by 2034.

: Expected to double from USD 644.7 million in 2024 to USD 1.31 billion by 2034. CAGR : Projected growth rate of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

: Projected growth rate of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034. Rising Health Consciousness : Driven by an increase in chronic health conditions and a shift toward preventive health monitoring.

: Driven by an increase in chronic health conditions and a shift toward preventive health monitoring. Technology Integration: Smart monitors with app connectivity are gaining traction among tech-savvy consumers.

Country-wise Insights

The table below shows the anticipated growth rates of the top countries. China and India are set to record higher CAGRs of 9.2% and 11.2%, respectively, through 2034.

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 4.3% India 11.2% China 9.5% United Kingdom 5.8% Germany 4.7%

Factors Driving Market Growth

Health Awareness and Preventive Care: Increasing awareness about health and fitness among the global population is pushing consumers toward body composition analysis tools for regular monitoring. Rise in Chronic Diseases: The high prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes is creating demand for tools that aid in body weight and fat composition monitoring. Advancements in Digital Health Devices: Smart scales that provide data integration with mobile applications are drawing significant consumer interest, especially among younger users. Growing Geriatric Population: Elderly individuals require regular monitoring of bone density, and body composition scales provide useful information for managing age-related health risks.

Regional Insights

The market shows strong growth potential across regions, with the Asia Pacific region (led by India and China) anticipated to experience the highest CAGR. In China, a rising obesity rate, coupled with government initiatives to promote preventive healthcare, is expected to bolster sales of body composition scales. India is also projected to see substantial growth due to increasing health awareness and the influence of fitness culture in urban areas.

In North America, the United States remains the dominant market, fueled by technological advancements and a high prevalence of metabolic diseases. Europe’s growth is largely driven by health and wellness trends, with the United Kingdom and Germany showing steady demand for advanced health monitoring tools.

Outlook for the Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market

With rapid advancements in health-monitoring technology and an increasing focus on personal health, the Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market is set for sustained growth. As obesity and metabolic conditions remain significant public health issues, and with the fitness industry’s evolution toward digital and preventive solutions, body composition monitors will likely play a crucial role in the future of health and wellness monitoring.

Regional Analysis of Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market

North America: Dominates the market with a strong presence of leading companies and widespread health awareness.

Dominates the market with a strong presence of leading companies and widespread health awareness. Europe: Growing adoption of advanced health monitoring solutions in the fitness and healthcare sectors.

Growing adoption of advanced health monitoring solutions in the fitness and healthcare sectors. Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing disposable incomes and a booming health-conscious population.

Expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing disposable incomes and a booming health-conscious population. Latin America: Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, with a gradual rise in fitness culture.

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, with a gradual rise in fitness culture. Middle East & Africa: A developing market with growing awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare solutions.



Competitive Landscape in the Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market

The competitive landscape is marked by the presence of several key players investing in research and development to improve their products' accuracy, connectivity, and functionality. Key market participants include:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

InBody Co., Ltd.

Tanita Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Beurer GmbH



These companies are focused on product innovation, particularly enhancing digital features, to cater to growing consumer demand for connected devices. Partnerships with fitness centers and healthcare providers are also a part of the competitive strategy, expanding product reach to end-users.

Recent Developments

Omron Healthcare introduced new body composition scales featuring smartphone integration, allowing users to track data over time and share results with health professionals.

introduced new body composition scales featuring smartphone integration, allowing users to track data over time and share results with health professionals. InBody launched an advanced line of body composition analyzers equipped with cloud-based tracking, enabling remote monitoring for fitness professionals.

launched an advanced line of body composition analyzers equipped with cloud-based tracking, enabling remote monitoring for fitness professionals. Tanita announced a new generation of smart scales with enhanced sensitivity and accuracy, specifically targeting health-conscious consumers and fitness enthusiasts.



Grab Your Complete Report Instantly: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/body-composition-monitor-and-scale-market

Body Composition Monitor and Scale Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Bio-impedance Analyzer

Skinfold Calipers

Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment / Normal Weighing Equipment

Air Displacement Plethysmography

DEXA

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals

Fitness Centers

Academic & Research Institutions

Homecare Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Author by:



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

GERMAN Translation -

Der Markt für Körperanalysegeräte und -waagen wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich ein bemerkenswertes Wachstum erleben, angetrieben durch das steigende Gesundheitsbewusstsein und die Nachfrage nach präzisen Körpermessinstrumenten. Mit einer anfänglichen Bewertung von 644,7 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 wird erwartet, dass sich der Markt mehr als verdoppelt und bis 2034 prognostizierte 1,31 Milliarden USD erreicht. Diese beeindruckende Wachstumskurve mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 7,4 % unterstreicht die zunehmende Bedeutung von Gesundheitsüberwachungstechnologien weltweit.

Die Nachfrage nach Körperanalysewaagen und -monitoren wird durch eine Verschiebung des Verbraucherfokus hin zu präventiver Gesundheitsfürsorge, Fitness und allgemeinem Wohlbefinden angeheizt. Diese Geräte, die Parameter wie Körperfettanteil, Muskelmasse, Wassergehalt und Stoffwechselrate messen, erfreuen sich bei Fitnessbegeisterten und gesundheitsbewussten Menschen zunehmender Beliebtheit. Darüber hinaus integrieren Gesundheitsdienstleister und Fitnesscenter diese Geräte, um den Kundenservice zu verbessern, was erheblich zur Marktexpansion beiträgt.

Technologische Fortschritte bei der Körperzusammensetzungsanalyse, darunter Bluetooth-fähige Geräte und Cloud-Integration, verändern die Marktlandschaft. Innovationen, die Geräte mit mobilen Anwendungen verbinden und es Benutzern ermöglichen, Gesundheitswerte über einen längeren Zeitraum zu verfolgen, haben die Verbraucherbasis erweitert und Körperzusammensetzungsmonitore zu einem festen Bestandteil in Haushalten und Gesundheitseinrichtungen gemacht.

In den Schwellenmärkten, insbesondere im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, werden aufgrund steigender verfügbarer Einkommen und einer zunehmenden Fokussierung auf Gesundheit und Fitness hohe Akzeptanzraten erwartet. Mit erheblichen Investitionen in die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und dem wachsenden Einfluss der Fitnesskultur werden Länder wie China, Japan und Indien voraussichtlich bis 2034 stark zum Umsatzwachstum des Marktes beitragen.

Bedarfsanalyse

Die Nachfrage nach Körperanalysewaagen und -monitoren ist durch die zunehmende Zahl lebensstilbedingter Gesundheitsprobleme und chronischer Krankheiten gestiegen. Fettleibigkeit ist ein wichtiger Faktor, da ein erheblicher Anteil der Bevölkerung von damit verbundenen Krankheiten wie Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen und Diabetes bedroht ist. Diese Geräte sind besonders in den Bereichen Fitness und Gesundheitswesen von Bedeutung, wo sie sowohl einzelnen Benutzern als auch Gesundheitsdienstleistern wertvolle Einblicke in die Körperzusammensetzung bieten. Darüber hinaus erfreuen sich intelligente, digital vernetzte Körperanalysewaagen, die mit Apps synchronisiert werden können, zunehmender Beliebtheit, was auf eine zunehmend technisch versierte Verbraucherbasis zurückzuführen ist.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie zu Körperfettmessgeräten und -waagen

Marktgröße : Voraussichtliche Verdoppelung von 644,7 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 1,31 Milliarden USD bis 2034.

: Voraussichtliche Verdoppelung von 644,7 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 1,31 Milliarden USD bis 2034. CAGR : Voraussichtliche Wachstumsrate von 7,4 % von 2024 bis 2034.

: Voraussichtliche Wachstumsrate von 7,4 % von 2024 bis 2034. Steigendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein : Aufgrund der Zunahme chronischer Erkrankungen und der Verlagerung hin zu präventiver Gesundheitsüberwachung.

: Aufgrund der Zunahme chronischer Erkrankungen und der Verlagerung hin zu präventiver Gesundheitsüberwachung. Technologieintegration : Smart-Monitore mit App-Konnektivität erfreuen sich bei technisch versierten Verbrauchern zunehmender Beliebtheit.

„Das steigende Gesundheitsbewusstsein und die zunehmende Nutzung digitaler Gesundheitslösungen sind die beiden Säulen, die den Markt für Körperfettwaagen und -monitore vorantreiben. Mit der rasanten Entwicklung tragbarer und IoT-Technologie steht der Markt kurz davor, neue Höhen zu erreichen, insbesondere da Verbraucher Echtzeiteinblicke in ihre Gesundheitswerte suchen“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Faktoren, die das Marktwachstum vorantreiben

Gesundheitsbewusstsein und Vorsorge : Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für Gesundheit und Fitness in der Weltbevölkerung führt dazu, dass Verbraucher zur regelmäßigen Überwachung auf Geräte zur Analyse der Körperzusammensetzung zurückgreifen. Zunahme chronischer Erkrankungen : Aufgrund der hohen Verbreitung von Zivilisationskrankheiten wie Fettleibigkeit, Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen und Diabetes besteht ein Bedarf an Hilfsmitteln zur Überwachung des Körpergewichts und der Körperfettzusammensetzung. Fortschritte bei digitalen Gesundheitsgeräten : Intelligente Waagen, die eine Datenintegration mit mobilen Anwendungen ermöglichen, stoßen bei den Verbrauchern, insbesondere bei jüngeren Benutzern, auf großes Interesse. Wachsende geriatrische Bevölkerung : Bei älteren Menschen muss die Knochendichte regelmäßig überwacht werden, und Körperanalysewaagen liefern nützliche Informationen zum Umgang mit altersbedingten Gesundheitsrisiken.

Regionale Einblicke

Der Markt weist in allen Regionen ein starkes Wachstumspotenzial auf, wobei die Region Asien-Pazifik (angeführt von Indien und China) voraussichtlich die höchste durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate verzeichnen wird. In China dürften eine steigende Fettleibigkeitsrate sowie staatliche Initiativen zur Förderung der vorbeugenden Gesundheitsfürsorge den Verkauf von Körperfettwaagen ankurbeln. Auch für Indien wird aufgrund des zunehmenden Gesundheitsbewusstseins und des Einflusses der Fitnesskultur in städtischen Gebieten ein erhebliches Wachstum erwartet.

In Nordamerika sind die USA nach wie vor der dominierende Markt, angetrieben durch technologische Fortschritte und eine hohe Prävalenz von Stoffwechselerkrankungen. Das Wachstum in Europa wird weitgehend von Gesundheits- und Wellnesstrends getrieben, wobei in Großbritannien und Deutschland eine stetige Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Gesundheitsüberwachungsinstrumenten besteht.

Ausblick für den Markt für Körperanalysegeräte und Körperwaagen

Angesichts der rasanten Fortschritte in der Gesundheitsüberwachungstechnologie und der zunehmenden Fokussierung auf die persönliche Gesundheit ist der Markt für Körperanalysewaagen und -monitore auf anhaltendes Wachstum eingestellt. Da Fettleibigkeit und Stoffwechselerkrankungen weiterhin erhebliche Probleme für die öffentliche Gesundheit darstellen und die Fitnessbranche sich in Richtung digitaler und präventiver Lösungen entwickelt, werden Körperanalysewaagen in der Zukunft der Gesundheits- und Wellnessüberwachung wahrscheinlich eine entscheidende Rolle spielen.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Körperfettmessgeräte und -waagen

Nordamerika: Dominiert den Markt mit einer starken Präsenz führender Unternehmen und einem weit verbreiteten Gesundheitsbewusstsein.

Dominiert den Markt mit einer starken Präsenz führender Unternehmen und einem weit verbreiteten Gesundheitsbewusstsein. Europa: Zunehmende Nutzung fortschrittlicher Lösungen zur Gesundheitsüberwachung im Fitness- und Gesundheitssektor.

Zunehmende Nutzung fortschrittlicher Lösungen zur Gesundheitsüberwachung im Fitness- und Gesundheitssektor. Asien-Pazifik: Aufgrund steigender verfügbarer Einkommen und einer boomenden gesundheitsbewussten Bevölkerung wird hier das höchste Wachstum erwartet.

Aufgrund steigender verfügbarer Einkommen und einer boomenden gesundheitsbewussten Bevölkerung wird hier das höchste Wachstum erwartet. Lateinamerika: Steigende Investitionen in die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur, mit einem allmählichen Aufstieg der Fitnesskultur.

Steigende Investitionen in die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur, mit einem allmählichen Aufstieg der Fitnesskultur. Naher Osten und Afrika: Ein Entwicklungsmarkt mit wachsendem Bewusstsein und zunehmender Nutzung präventiver Gesundheitslösungen.



Wettbewerbsumfeld auf dem Markt für Körperanalysewaagen und -monitore

Das Wettbewerbsumfeld ist durch die Präsenz mehrerer wichtiger Akteure gekennzeichnet, die in Forschung und Entwicklung investieren, um die Genauigkeit, Konnektivität und Funktionalität ihrer Produkte zu verbessern. Zu den wichtigsten Marktteilnehmern zählen:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

InBody Co., Ltd.

Tanita Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Beurer GmbH



Diese Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf Produktinnovationen, insbesondere auf die Verbesserung digitaler Funktionen, um der wachsenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach vernetzten Geräten gerecht zu werden. Partnerschaften mit Fitnesscentern und Gesundheitsdienstleistern sind ebenfalls Teil der Wettbewerbsstrategie und erweitern die Produktreichweite zum Endverbraucher.

Jüngste Entwicklungen

Omron Healthcare hat neue Körperfettwaagen mit Smartphone-Integration vorgestellt, mit denen Benutzer Daten im Zeitverlauf verfolgen und ErgeBillionisse mit medizinischem Fachpersonal teilen können.

hat neue Körperfettwaagen mit Smartphone-Integration vorgestellt, mit denen Benutzer Daten im Zeitverlauf verfolgen und ErgeBillionisse mit medizinischem Fachpersonal teilen können. InBody hat eine fortschrittliche Produktlinie von Körperzusammensetzungsanalysatoren mit Cloud-basiertem Tracking auf den Markt gebracht, die Fitnessprofis eine Fernüberwachung ermöglicht.

hat eine fortschrittliche Produktlinie von Körperzusammensetzungsanalysatoren mit Cloud-basiertem Tracking auf den Markt gebracht, die Fitnessprofis eine Fernüberwachung ermöglicht. Tanita hat eine neue Generation intelligenter Waagen mit verbesserter Empfindlichkeit und Genauigkeit angekündigt, die sich speziell an gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher und Fitnessbegeisterte richtet.



