NaloxKit Urges Schools to Ensure Naloxone Access for Students Over the Holidays

Ensuring both the accessibility and visibility of Naloxone on campus is essential, especially during the holidays when students who remain on campus may be more emotionally vulnerable” — Ross Seeley, Managing Director of NaloxKit brand operations.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season approaches, NaloxKit is calling on college administrators to enhance opioid overdose preparedness for students who remain on campus over the break. With reduced staff and resources available during holiday closures, campuses need reliable access to Naloxone solutions to support emergency safety.

With opioid-related fatalities rising, particularly among young people, the need for overdose prevention on campuses has never been greater. The tragic death of Sidney McIntyre-Starko¹, an 18-year-old University of Victoria student who suffered a fentanyl overdose in her dorm room, underscores the urgency of accessible Naloxone solutions and trained personnel. This incident is only one of many prompting educational institutions to adopt harm reduction approaches and ensure Naloxone is readily available to support campus safety.

Institutions like the University of Arkansas² are already taking proactive steps to address the opioid crisis by equipping high-traffic areas such as gyms and dormitories with life-saving tools. Using NaloxKit’s AED Retrofit kit, they are integrating Naloxone into existing AED cabinets to enhance accessibility and ensure student safety. NaloxKit’s Naloxone storage solutions help campuses implement similar proactive measures by providing easy-to-integrate Naloxone Kits for AED cabinets and personal carry options for campus security and student first responders.

"Ensuring both the accessibility and visibility of Naloxone on campus is essential, especially during the holidays when students who remain on campus may be more emotionally vulnerable in conjunction with a reduced staff presence," says Ross Seeley, Managing Director of NaloxKit brand operations. "Our Naloxone storage solutions integrate seamlessly into existing AED cabinets, ensuring this life-saving medication is both accessible and highly visible in emergencies. We urge schools to take proactive steps to protect students during these critical times.”

The holiday season can be an especially vulnerable time for students who remain on campus, as they may experience increased feelings of loneliness, participate in more social gatherings, and have less supervision and support available. Having Naloxone readily accessible on campus during this period is essential to ensure that students have the necessary resources to stay safe in case of emergencies.

NaloxKit’s approach to overdose prevention offers campuses the tools they need to provide effective, compassionate support for all students. For more information on how NaloxKit’s Naloxone storage and carry solutions can enhance campus safety over the holiday season, please visit https://naloxkit.com/.

About NaloxKit

NaloxKit is dedicated to increasing the accessibility of Naloxone to combat the opioid crisis effectively.

NaloxKit.com is a company specializing in comprehensive solutions for opioid overdose response, particularly with Naloxone (Commercial Name: Narcan) nasal spray. They provide a full range of access solutions purpose-built for nasal Naloxone deployment, including rugged, insulated carry pouches, complete overdose response kits, and AED co-location kits, recently endorsed by the American Medical Association. These products are designed to support first responders and support institutions like health departments, police departments, universities and corporations, promoting the co-location and storage of Nasal Naloxone for quick access in case of an overdose. NaloxKit also offers training resources to help ensure that personnel are prepared and are trusted by public safety organizations for their reliable and field-tested products.

Contact:

Ross Seeley

NaloxKit Brand Founder

Phone: (905) 944-9722

Email: info@naloxkit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

