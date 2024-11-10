Submit Release
Governor Newsom proclaims Veterans Day, highlights major investments in veteran mental health

Veteran mental health

The California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) has awarded $33.4 million in grants to community organizations in seven counties through the California Veterans Health Initiative, Mental Health Support Grant Program (CVHI-MHSGP). This funding will enable community-based organizations to expand access to outpatient mental health treatment options for California’s veterans and their families. The grants are designed to increase veterans’ access to mental health services, reduce patient wait times for appointments, and develop veteran-specific mental health care options. 

In addition, the community-based providers awarded CVHI grants will use the funding to expand statewide telehealth and other accessible mental health services to veterans and their families. The grants will also work to increase California’s mental health workforce specializing in the veteran population by providing training and clinical supervision to the next generation of mental health professionals.

Culturally informed suicide prevention services 

Native Americans have the highest per-capita involvement of any population to serve in the U.S. military – at five times the national average – and comprise 10% of California’s total veteran population. Yet the federal Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual suicide prevention report saw the largest increase in suicide among Native veterans when looking at race and ethnicity. 

To help address this ongoing crisis, CalVet announced that they have received a $300,000 grant through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Suicide Mortality Review (SMR) Cooperative Agreement to develop suicide prevention services specifically tailored to the cultural and historical needs of Native American communities. 

The grant enables CalVet to form a committee comprised of tribal representatives, mental health professionals, and community stakeholders that will examine the unique challenges experienced by Native American veterans and to develop culturally informed policies, programs, and services that promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention within Native American communities across California.

Supporting our veterans

Governor Newsom signed a package of bills that will streamline and simplify procedures that support veterans and their families. These new laws now allow counties to refund improperly paid property taxes to disabled veterans and their surviving spouses, reduce the burden on military-connected pupils and their families by publicly recognizing and designating specific public schools as California Purple Star schools, and simplify income screenings, allowing more veterans to qualify for affordable housing. 

Proposition 1, which was passed by California voters in March, includes massive investments to support veterans experiencing homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorder (SUD) by setting aside 50% of all funding for permanent supportive housing for veterans. Learn more at mentalhealth.ca.gov. 

Proclamation

