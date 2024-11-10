Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Travels to National Governors Association Seminar

Submit Release
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO NATIONAL GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION SEMINAR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 9, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., will leave the state on Sunday, November 10, to travel to the National Governors Association’s (NGA) meeting for new governors in Colorado.

The NGA has invited Governor Green to serve as a “faculty” Governor to meet with newly elected governors from across the country, as well as to share insights on emergency preparedness. These discussions will offer guidance to new Governors on disaster response, emergency preparedness and disaster recovery.

Governor Green will return to Honolulu on Monday, November 18. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of November 10 through the afternoon of November 18. 

# # #

Media Contacts:   
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

